Puddle jump event at Yongpyong
2025.03.16
An unusual event was held in Yongpyong for those who are sad about the closing of the ski resort, where participants crossed a water puddle.
Participants dressed in unique costumes, including Gundam and Jasmine, gathered on the snow-covered slope.
The event involved crossing a 15-meter water puddle using skis, snowboards, and sleds.
It wasn't as easy as it sounds!
Even a participant disguised as an avatar provided a unique spectacle for those lamenting the closure of the ski resort.
