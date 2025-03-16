Puddle jump event at Yongpyong

동영상 고정 취소

An unusual event was held in Yongpyong for those who are sad about the closing of the ski resort, where participants crossed a water puddle.



Participants dressed in unique costumes, including Gundam and Jasmine, gathered on the snow-covered slope.



The event involved crossing a 15-meter water puddle using skis, snowboards, and sleds.



It wasn't as easy as it sounds!



Even a participant disguised as an avatar provided a unique spectacle for those lamenting the closure of the ski resort.



