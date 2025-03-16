KCC in crisis of 12th straight loss

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last year, the KCC, known as a 'super team' and the champion of the professional basketball league, has fallen into a record 12-game losing streak since its establishment.



This is a report by reporter Ha Moo-rim.



[Report]



KCC, which has been trapped in an 11-game losing streak due to the absence of Choi Jun-yong and Song Kyo-chang due to injuries, has been struggling to break free from its slump.



However, in the first quarter, their defensive organization had holes, allowing Gas Corporation to repeatedly score from the perimeter.



At the end of the first quarter, during a chance to tie the game, they allowed a fast break due to a passing error by Heo Ung.



KCC managed to take the lead at one point in the second quarter, but they collapsed under their own mistakes, and got dunked on by Nicholson among other errors.



In the last minute of the second quarter, they committed a staggering 4 turnovers.



KCC was even more lethargic in the second half.



Donovan Smith, who was supposed to be the problem solver, made a ridiculous mistake, and head coach Jeon Chang-jin could not hide his frustration.



[Jeon Chang-jin/KCC Head Coach: "There’s no way... Just hang in there and do it! You need to think a bit before you act. Right?"]



With their ace Heo Ung silent with only 2 points, KCC is on the verge of falling to the bottom of the league with a record 12-game losing streak since its inception.



JungKwanJang achieved a thrilling comeback victory with a finish by O'Bryant following a brilliant drive by Park Ji-hoon, just 5 seconds before the end, trailing by 1 point.



This is KBS News, Ha Moo-rim.



