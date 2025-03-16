Joo Min-kyu's 5th goal of the season

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the K League 1 of professional football, Daejeon continued its solo lead by defeating Jeju with Joo Min-kyu's fifth goal of the season.



Reporter Lee June-hee reports.



[Report]



After transferring to Daejeon, Joo Min-kyu's scoring ability has been on fire, and today was no exception.



He connected a precise opening goal after a solo dribble from Masatoshi's exquisite penetrating pass.



This was Joo Min-kyu's fifth goal of the season.



At 35 years old, Joo Min-kyu showcased an incredible scoring sense by netting five goals in the first five matches of the season.



Although Jeju's successful penalty kick by Seo Jin-su temporarily allowed a chase, another transfer, Jeong Jae-hee, turned the game around again.



A shot following a dazzling dribble deflected off the opposing defense, leading to a fortunate comeback goal.



With Lee Jun-kyu's debut goal in the K League, Daejeon defeated Jeju 3-1, achieving three consecutive wins and maintaining its solo lead.



A passing error by Gangwon's goalkeeper Lee Kwang-yeon directly led to Seoul's opening goal by Cho Young-wook.



Seoul held on to this lead until the end, defeating Gangwon 1-0 and adding a victory after three matches.



[Cho Young-wook/Seoul: "I think we are overcoming the pressure of being title contenders well. If the players execute what the coach orders, I believe we can rise to our rightful place."]



The bullet-like long-range shot from Anyang's Matheus was finished off with a header goal by Chae Hyun-woo.



Anyang, who successfully defended against Daegu's fierce counterattacks, secured their second victory since being promoted to the first division.



This is KBS News Lee June-hee.



