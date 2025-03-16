News 9

Longest presidential impeachment trial

[Anchor]

This week, the entire nation is expected to focus on the Constitutional Court.

According to cautious predictions from the legal community, the ruling on the impeachment trial of the president is anticipated to be announced in the later half of the week, but this is merely speculation, and the final decision is still pending.

Today (Mar. 16), the 9 o'clock news will first look into the deeply contemplative atmosphere of the Constitutional Court.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court concluded the arguments for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 25th of last month.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Feb. 25: "We will conclude the arguments here. The date for the ruling will be announced after deliberation by the court. That is all."]

The justices have been deliberating for nearly 20 days, but they have not yet set a date for the ruling.

It is becoming the longest in the history of presidential impeachment trials, both in terms of the initial criteria of accepting the impeachment motion and the post-argument deliberation period.

In the legal community, it is analyzed that the Constitutional Court may be taking time to unify its stance due to the many contentious issues raised by both parties, as well as indication of sharp division of among the public.

[Bang Seung-joo/Professor at Hanyang University Law School: "It seems that it is taking some time to organize various points of contention and for the justices to show consensus during that process."]

As some express doubts about the court's procedures, it is expected that they will put effort into drafting the decision to dispel any controversies.

In fact, the written decision for former President Roh's impeachment trial was 61 pages long, and for former President Park was 89 pages. The Constitutional Court even put significant effort into drafting a 55-page decision document for the impeachment trial of Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, which had relatively simple arguments.

The Constitutional Court has emphasized the 'swiftness' of the presidential impeachment trial on several occasions.

As the deliberation continues, there is growing interest in whether a ruling can be made this week.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

