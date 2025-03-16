Ruling party to accept court's ruling

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the division among the people deepen, the People Power Party stated that it will accept whatever outcome comes from the Constitutional Court.



This seems to be a response to the possibility of dissent raised by some, while also directly targeting Representative Lee Jae-myung.



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



"Our official position is that we will accept the Constitutional Court's decision," the People Power Party reiterated that it will accept the results of the presidential impeachment trial.



This dismisses the possibility of dissent mentioned by some amid the ruling party's request to dismiss the impeachment.



At the same time, they pressured Representative Lee Jae-myung for not issuing an official acceptance statement.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "(Representative Lee Jae-myung) not issuing a message of acceptance regarding the Constitutional Court's decision is ultimately a threat to the Constitutional Court..."]



They shifted the blame of the government's delayed response to Washington's designation of Seoul as a "sensitive country" on to the Democratic Party for causing disruptions with excessive impeachment actions.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party's National Assembly: "It is a situation where the control tower of the administration has been paralyzed due to the series of impeachments by the main opposition party, when cooperating across party lines is the least we could be doing."]



They demanded that the Constitutional Court promptly dismiss the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for a full-government response.



The 24-hour relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has continued for the sixth day.



Joining the group protests were about 60 participants, shouting for the dismissal of the impeachment, claiming that the return of the president reflects public sentiment.



[Kim Jeong-jae/Member of the People Power Party: "The public will never tolerate this. This week is a crucial turning point. The impeachment must be dismissed."]



The leadership of the People Power Party, which is keeping a distance from protests outside of the National Assembly, is expected to continue a two-track strategy, urging the dismissal of the impeachment alongside individual lawmakers participating in the protests while also soothing their supporters on the streets.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



