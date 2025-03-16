DP emphasize need for Yoon's removal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to the People Power Party's declaration to accept the impeachment ruling, the Democratic Party countered that it would only be natural to do so, and urged them to show it through action.



The opposition's movements, including rallies and marches calling for impeachment, are reported by Oh Dae-seong.



[Report]



[“Remove him! Remove him!”]



The Democratic Party's march, which has continued for its fifth day, urged a swift decision for removal, stating that the longer the Constitutional Court's ruling is delayed, the greater the damage to the nation.



[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party's National Assembly: “I urge once again that the impeachment ruling against Yoon Suk Yeol be made as soon as possible within this week. We have a duty to end the constitutional crisis by removing Yoon Suk Yeol.”]



They then attended a rally calling for impeachment along with the four other opposition parties.



Citing ongoing threats of terrorism, Representative Lee Jae-myung did not participate in today's (Mar. 16) battle outside the National Assembly.



The Democratic Party emphasized that acceptance of the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling is only natural, while expressing skepticism about the sincerity of the People Power Party's official stance of acceptance, calling it merely a smokescreen to hide 'incitement of disobedience'.



[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party's National Assembly: “We need to see if their words will be turned into action. Please appoint Ma Eun-hyuk as a judge immediately.”]



They criticized that the U.S. Department of Energy's classification of South Korea as a "sensitive country" was a diplomatic disaster caused by the government's incompetence and emergency martial law.



They claimed that the necessity of the president's removal has been confirmed once again.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party: “The Korea-U.S. alliance is for the first time regressing and being downgraded... This is the result of betraying the alliance for a coup d'état."]



The Democratic Party plans to continue its all-out efforts until the impeachment ruling day, and plan to engage in joint action with civic organizations to declare an emergency state of affairs tomorrow (Mar. 17).



KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



