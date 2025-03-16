News 9

Tensions rise at impeachment rallies

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 16) could be the last weekend before the ruling, so both sides for and against the impeachment are focusing on what may be the final rallies.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye covered the on-site Sunday worship and downtown marches.

[Report]

The Sarang Jeil Church, led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, held a 'Sunday Service' this morning on the road in front of Seoul City Hall.

Pastor Jeon raised his voice against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol through prayers and sermons.

He also claimed the legitimacy of martial law, asserting that both the arrest and release of President Yoon are part of God's will.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Sarang Jeil Church Pastor: "Putting him in jail is also God's work. During the remaining two years of his term, he is trying to achieve a free unification, and that is why God is giving him suffering."]

Near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, a rally against impeachment organized by the Free Unification Party was held.

["Dismiss the impeachment! Dismiss the impeachment!"]

Near Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, a press conference and rally calling for the immediate dismissal of President Yoon were held in succession.

[Lee Hong-jeong/Co-chair of 'Immediate Resignation of Yoon Suk Yeol & Social Reform Emergency Action': "It has been over 100 days since the insurrection disguised as emergency martial law occurred. We no longer have time to be entangled with far-right insurrection forces."]

They urged for a prompt decision, stating that economic and social chaos has intensified as the Constitutional Court has not issued a ruling for over a week since President Yoon's release.

["Immediate dismissal, dismissal, dismissal!"]

The emergency action group continued their downtown march after the rally and then started their overnight sit-in.

They also announced that they would hold rallies every evening at 7 PM until the Constitutional Court makes their ruling on President Yoon.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

