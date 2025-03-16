News 9

Snow warning in mid-March

[Anchor]

You might be wondering what kind of scenery this is in mid-March.

Reporter Jeong Sang-bin visited a mountain village in Gangwon Province that saw up to 15 centimeters of heavy snowfall.

[Report]

The northernmost mountain village in Gangwon Province has turned into a land of snow.

Trees and forests are covered in pure white snow, as well as on the artificial waterfall, which has turned into a massive ice wall.

Although we are in spring season, with half of March bygone, the scenery has reverted back to mid-winter.

Tourists who came after hearing the news of the snow were fully immersed in the unexpected winter atmosphere.

[Kim Jeong-hwa & Park Hyun-kyung / Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province: "The weather is clear in Seongnam. We heard the news of snow and just came to visit. It feels new to see snow that we weren't expecting"]

A heavy snow warning has been issued for the mountainous and inland areas of Gangwon, with many places accumulating over 15 cm of snow.

This snowfall is expected to continue until tomorrow (Mar. 17) afternoon, with more than 20 cm expected to fall mainly in the mountainous areas of Gangwon.

Due to the influence of the easterly winds, this snow is wet snow, heavy with moisture.

Wet snow is usually 2 to 3 times heavier than regular snow, so care is needed in managing facilities.

With frequent snowfall this month, the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon will be less worried about spring wildfires for the time being.

[Jang Won-geun / Goseong County, Gangwon Province: "We are relieved from drought, so I don't think there will be any major problems (with wildfires). I believe there won't be any issues here until the end of March or early April."]

After the snow stops tomorrow, it is expected that another 30 cm or more of snow will fall in the mountainous areas of Gangwon the day after tomorrow (Mar. 18).

This is KBS News Jeong Sang-bin.

