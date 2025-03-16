News 9

Late spring chill until mid-week

[Anchor]

Many people likely took out their padded jackets again.

The spring cold snap will bring sub-zero temperatures for tomorrow (Mar. 17).

This is weather specialist Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

It's mid-March, and a weekend afternoon, which means the Han River Park should be bustling with peple out on spring outings. But it is quite empty.

As the rain and snow that fell across the country have stopped, a cold wind has brought a late spring chill.

[Kim Woo-jin / Siheung, Gyeonggi Province: "Yesterday was quite warm and there were many people in the park, but it got cold suddenly today, so it seems there are not many people. I'm regretting my light outfit."]

Today (Mar. 16), the daytime temperature in Seoul recorded 6.6 degrees, dropping more than 10 degrees from yesterday's (Mar. 15) 17.2 degrees.

This is due to the cold air from the Arctic descending over the Korean Peninsula. Tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop below zero in most parts of the country.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures in Seoul and Daejeon will drop to minus 2 degrees, while it falls to minus 5 degrees in Cheorwon, and it will remain at 0 degrees in Daegu and Busan.

Additionally, strong winds will make the perceived temperature feel about 5 degrees lower.

The cold air that passed over the Korean Peninsula today will descend again with stronger force on the coming Tuesday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecast strong winds and rain.

[Gong Sang-min / Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "On Tuesday, the 18th, a polar low-pressure system caused by the cold air descending from the Arctic will pass over the Korean Peninsula. This will bring strong snow, wind, and gusts, along with thunder and lightning, resulting in tumultuous weather."]

This late spring chill is expected to last until Wednesday, and a mild westerly wind is forecast to bring it to an end on Thursday.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

