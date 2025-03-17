Violent tornado in southern U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A powerful gust of wind flipped a large truck in an instant.



And this residential area has been turned upside down.



The tornado that struck the central, western, and southern United States has resulted in dozens of fatalities.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.



[Report]



Strong winds broke branches and sent them flying, and residents filming the scene hurriedly closed their windows and took cover.



In just a few seconds, the tornado swept through the neighborhood, shattering car windows and scattering debris from buildings.



A truck driving down the road swayed under the force of the strong wind.



["Oh my God, we are in a tornado."]



On the 15th local time, over 40 tornadoes hit the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States, resulting in at least 30 deaths.



In Missouri, which suffered the most damage, at least 12 people have died.



Homes were destroyed, and large trucks were overturned.



[Richie Crow/Truck Driver: "Everything went black. I turned on my headlights and my brights. And right after I did that, something hit the side of the truck. Just flipped it over and blew over."]



Dust storms also swept through, obscuring visibility, which led to accidents on highways in Texas and Kansas.



In Oklahoma, strong winds caused nearly 130 wildfires to ignite almost simultaneously, burning about 300 homes.



[Kevin Stitt/Oklahoma Governor: "It was just a 'perfect storm.' There is a little bit of a risk coming back maybe Monday or Tuesday."]



As utility poles fell, about 230,000 households suffered power outages.



The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center warned of the continued risk of strong tornadoes and sporadic thunderstorms.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!