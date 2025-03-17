Foot-and-mouth disease spreads to Muan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will continue with breaking news on the foot-and-mouth disease.



Following cases in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, there has been a confirmed case of foot-and-mouth disease reported from Muan.



The speed and scope of the spread are increasing.



Son Min-joo reports.



[Report]



Quarantine officials dressed in a white protective suits move in and out of the livestock barn.



A sign prohibiting entry has been installed on the road leading to the farm.



A report of suspected foot-and-mouth disease, where cows were seen drooling, was received from a beef cattle farm in Muan, Jeollanam-do Province.



As a result of a detailed inspection by the quarantine authorities, three cows tested positive.



Foot-and-mouth disease has now spread to a total of five farms, with three additional cases reported yesterday (Mar. 15) after the first outbreak on the 14th in Yeongam, Jeollanam-do Province.



The Muan farm is located 18 km away from the first outbreak farm, marking it outside the quarantine zone initially established by the authorities, which is raising alarms for biosecurity.



Moreover, the Muan farm had completed vaccination yesterday, leading to concerns that the disease may have already spread to other areas.



The quarantine authorities have decided to cull all 60 cows at the affected farm.



Additionally, the foot-and-mouth disease crisis alert, currently at the 'serious' level, has been expanded to include Hampyeong and Sinan, which are adjacent to Muan.



Emergency vaccinations are being conducted for approximately 1,900 farms raising cloven-hoofed animals, covering around 1.4 million animals.



However, as of March 15th, the vaccination rate in areas under the 'serious' crisis alert remains at about 30%.



[Jeong In-je/Head of Quarantine Policy Team of Jeollanam-do Province: "Antibodies from vaccinations begin to form after 7 days. We will continue to monitor for any clinical symptoms."]



The quarantine authorities have extended the temporary movement restriction order for workers and vehicles in the cloven-hoofed animal farms in Jeollanam-do Province until tomorrow (Mar. 17) and urged compliance with biosecurity measures.



This is KBS News, Son Min-joo.



