News 9

Caution urged against fire risks

입력 2025.03.17 (00:21)

[Anchor]

As the weather warms up, many people are going camping, but you must be especially careful about fires.

A fire broke out in a tent at a campsite, resulting in two young sisters suffering burns.

There was also a fire in a multi-family housing unit.

Min Jeong-hee reports.

[Report]

Flames and smoke are billowing out from the building.

This morning (Mar. 16) at around 7:40 AM, a fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-family housing unit in Jeungsan-dong, Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul.

A man in his 70s was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke, and 11 residents were evacuated.

Although the house was located on an uphill road in a residential area, the fire department quickly deployed over 80 personnel and more than 10 vehicles, managing to control the large flames within 30 minutes.

The police and fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

In the darkness, a bright red flame is burning.

Early this morning, a fire broke out in a tent at a campsite in Geumsan-myeon, Gimje, North Jeolla Province.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, but the 14-year-old and 6-year-old sisters inside the tent suffered burns to their faces and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

A man in his 40s, who was camping in a nearby tent and witnessed the fire, also suffered burns while trying to help.

At the time the tent caught fire, it is reported that the sisters were sleeping with their mother.

A tow truck lifts a white sedan that has overturned on the shoulder of the highway.

Around 2:30 PM today, an SUV and a sedan collided while traveling towards Seoul near the North Daegu area of the Gyeongbu Expressway.

As a result of the accident, the sedan overturned, injuring the male driver in his 50s, who was taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, believing that the SUV skidded on the wet road and crashed into the sedan that was traveling in another lane.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

