News 9

Nightclub fire in North Macedonia

입력 2025.03.17 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A major disaster with 51 deaths.

We turn to our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin for the report on the fire that broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia.

[Report]

As the band performs passionately on stage, colorful fireworks are launched around them.

The sparks shoot up high to the ceiling, and the fire begins to spread.

In the sudden chaos, the music stops, and attempts are made to spray fire extinguishing liquid, but the fire quickly engulfed the entire nightclub, including the stage.

The large fire that broke out at a nightclub in the small town of Kočani, North Macedonia, around 2:30 AM local time on Sunday has resulted in 51 deaths.

More than 100 people were injured and transported to hospitals.

At the time of the incident, about 1,500 audience members and performance staff were gathered inside the nightclub, which exacerbated the damage.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of North Macedonia, who visited the accident site, stated, "The fire originated from a pyrotechnic device used for lighting effects during the performance," and explained, "The flames reached the flammable material of the ceiling."

Local police in North Macedonia have arrested one male suspect and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The European Union and neighboring countries, including Albania, have expressed their condolences to North Macedonia.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Nightclub fire in North Macedonia
    • 입력 2025-03-17 00:44:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

A major disaster with 51 deaths.

We turn to our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin for the report on the fire that broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia.

[Report]

As the band performs passionately on stage, colorful fireworks are launched around them.

The sparks shoot up high to the ceiling, and the fire begins to spread.

In the sudden chaos, the music stops, and attempts are made to spray fire extinguishing liquid, but the fire quickly engulfed the entire nightclub, including the stage.

The large fire that broke out at a nightclub in the small town of Kočani, North Macedonia, around 2:30 AM local time on Sunday has resulted in 51 deaths.

More than 100 people were injured and transported to hospitals.

At the time of the incident, about 1,500 audience members and performance staff were gathered inside the nightclub, which exacerbated the damage.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of North Macedonia, who visited the accident site, stated, "The fire originated from a pyrotechnic device used for lighting effects during the performance," and explained, "The flames reached the flammable material of the ceiling."

Local police in North Macedonia have arrested one male suspect and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The European Union and neighboring countries, including Albania, have expressed their condolences to North Macedonia.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 최장기간 숙의, 이번 주 선고할까?

헌재 최장기간 숙의, 이번 주 선고할까?
긴장도 높아지는 탄핵 찬반 집회

긴장도 높아지는 탄핵 찬반 집회
3월인데 강원 산간 대설특보…오늘까지 최고 20cm

3월인데 강원 산간 대설특보…오늘까지 최고 20cm
‘구제역’ 무안으로 확산…<br>인근 지역 방역 ‘비상’

‘구제역’ 무안으로 확산…인근 지역 방역 ‘비상’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.