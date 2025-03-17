News 9

Outlook of national pension reform

입력 2025.03.17 (01:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

When it comes to retirement, everyone agrees that there is no better support than the national pension.

However, there is always concern about how much one needs to pay and how much they will receive. It seems that the national pension plan, which the ruling and opposition parties have finally agreed upon, will be presented to the National Assembly's standing committee this week.

There are reports of last-minute tensions, but reporter Yang Min-cheol has the outlook on the pension plan's processing.

[Report]

While the ruling and opposition parties agreed to raise the contribution rate, or 'the money paid', to 13%, they could not bridge the 1% gap in the income replacement rate, or 'the money received'.

On the 14th, the Democratic Party accepted a proposal to raise the income replacement rate from the current 40% to 43%, leading to an abrupt agreement.

If the pension reform plan is finalized, the Democratic Party is poised to accelerate the processing of the bill this week.

It is expected to go through the Health and Welfare Committee on the 18th and possibly be processed in the National Assembly's plenary session as early as this week.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We will prioritize the processing of the reform plan next week, and for the establishment of the pension special committee, we can have additional discussions..."]

However, the People Power Party insists that the formation of the pension reform special committee, which will discuss the introduction of an automatic adjustment mechanism, should come first.

Currently, the two parties are at odds on the resolution for the establishment of the special pension committee over the wording of 'bipartisan agreement', with the ruling party wanting to include it and the opposition party wanting to remove it.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(The processing of the reform plan) can be handled immediately if the government's position on the ancillary conditions comes out and an agreement is reached between the two parties regarding the pension special committee..."]

If the special committee is formed, the introduction of the 'automatic adjustment mechanism' will be a key issue.

This mechanism would automatically adjust pension amounts based on demographic structure or economic conditions. The People Power Party argues for its necessity to ensure financial stability, while the Democratic Party opposes it.

The ruling and opposition parties plan to resume practical discussions at the National Policy Council this week to narrow down the detailed differences regarding pension reform.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Outlook of national pension reform
    • 입력 2025-03-17 01:34:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

When it comes to retirement, everyone agrees that there is no better support than the national pension.

However, there is always concern about how much one needs to pay and how much they will receive. It seems that the national pension plan, which the ruling and opposition parties have finally agreed upon, will be presented to the National Assembly's standing committee this week.

There are reports of last-minute tensions, but reporter Yang Min-cheol has the outlook on the pension plan's processing.

[Report]

While the ruling and opposition parties agreed to raise the contribution rate, or 'the money paid', to 13%, they could not bridge the 1% gap in the income replacement rate, or 'the money received'.

On the 14th, the Democratic Party accepted a proposal to raise the income replacement rate from the current 40% to 43%, leading to an abrupt agreement.

If the pension reform plan is finalized, the Democratic Party is poised to accelerate the processing of the bill this week.

It is expected to go through the Health and Welfare Committee on the 18th and possibly be processed in the National Assembly's plenary session as early as this week.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We will prioritize the processing of the reform plan next week, and for the establishment of the pension special committee, we can have additional discussions..."]

However, the People Power Party insists that the formation of the pension reform special committee, which will discuss the introduction of an automatic adjustment mechanism, should come first.

Currently, the two parties are at odds on the resolution for the establishment of the special pension committee over the wording of 'bipartisan agreement', with the ruling party wanting to include it and the opposition party wanting to remove it.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(The processing of the reform plan) can be handled immediately if the government's position on the ancillary conditions comes out and an agreement is reached between the two parties regarding the pension special committee..."]

If the special committee is formed, the introduction of the 'automatic adjustment mechanism' will be a key issue.

This mechanism would automatically adjust pension amounts based on demographic structure or economic conditions. The People Power Party argues for its necessity to ensure financial stability, while the Democratic Party opposes it.

The ruling and opposition parties plan to resume practical discussions at the National Policy Council this week to narrow down the detailed differences regarding pension reform.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 최장기간 숙의, 이번 주 선고할까?

헌재 최장기간 숙의, 이번 주 선고할까?
긴장도 높아지는 탄핵 찬반 집회

긴장도 높아지는 탄핵 찬반 집회
3월인데 강원 산간 대설특보…오늘까지 최고 20cm

3월인데 강원 산간 대설특보…오늘까지 최고 20cm
‘구제역’ 무안으로 확산…<br>인근 지역 방역 ‘비상’

‘구제역’ 무안으로 확산…인근 지역 방역 ‘비상’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.