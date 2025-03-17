Outlook of national pension reform

동영상 고정 취소

When it comes to retirement, everyone agrees that there is no better support than the national pension.



However, there is always concern about how much one needs to pay and how much they will receive. It seems that the national pension plan, which the ruling and opposition parties have finally agreed upon, will be presented to the National Assembly's standing committee this week.



There are reports of last-minute tensions, but reporter Yang Min-cheol has the outlook on the pension plan's processing.



While the ruling and opposition parties agreed to raise the contribution rate, or 'the money paid', to 13%, they could not bridge the 1% gap in the income replacement rate, or 'the money received'.



On the 14th, the Democratic Party accepted a proposal to raise the income replacement rate from the current 40% to 43%, leading to an abrupt agreement.



If the pension reform plan is finalized, the Democratic Party is poised to accelerate the processing of the bill this week.



It is expected to go through the Health and Welfare Committee on the 18th and possibly be processed in the National Assembly's plenary session as early as this week.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We will prioritize the processing of the reform plan next week, and for the establishment of the pension special committee, we can have additional discussions..."]



However, the People Power Party insists that the formation of the pension reform special committee, which will discuss the introduction of an automatic adjustment mechanism, should come first.



Currently, the two parties are at odds on the resolution for the establishment of the special pension committee over the wording of 'bipartisan agreement', with the ruling party wanting to include it and the opposition party wanting to remove it.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(The processing of the reform plan) can be handled immediately if the government's position on the ancillary conditions comes out and an agreement is reached between the two parties regarding the pension special committee..."]



If the special committee is formed, the introduction of the 'automatic adjustment mechanism' will be a key issue.



This mechanism would automatically adjust pension amounts based on demographic structure or economic conditions. The People Power Party argues for its necessity to ensure financial stability, while the Democratic Party opposes it.



The ruling and opposition parties plan to resume practical discussions at the National Policy Council this week to narrow down the detailed differences regarding pension reform.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



