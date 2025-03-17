Changes brought by pension reform?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There are still differing opinions, but an agreement has been reached in principle that involves paying more in insurance premiums and receiving more in pensions.



What you might be curious about is the specific amounts, and reporter Joo Hyun-ji has calculated this through examples.



[Report]



If the new pension reform plan is passed, starting as early as next year, individuals will pay 13% of their income as insurance premiums and receive a pension that is 43% of their average income during the contribution period.



This means paying more in insurance premiums while working and receiving more in pensions during retirement.



For example, if a new subscriber with an average monthly income of 3.09 million won pays premiums for 40 years and receives pensions for 25 years, they will pay about 180 million won and receive about 300 million won.



This is an increase of over 54 million won in payments and over 21 million won in receipts compared to the current system.



On an annual basis, this translates to paying an additional 1.35 million won and receiving about 860,000 won more.



If the target return rate for fund management is raised to 5.5%, the depletion point of the pension fund is expected to be delayed from 2056 to 2071, a delay of 15 years.



[Lee Kang-gu/KDI Research Fellow: "I believe this reform is the starting point for enhancing the sustainability of the National Pension, reducing the burden on future generations, and increasing the reliability of pensions."]



Labor groups and civic organizations criticize the pension reform plan, stating that while the insurance premium rate will rise significantly, there will be no increase in benefits, making it difficult to alleviate elderly poverty.



[Oh Geon-ho/Co-representative of the Welfare State I Create: "The National Pension alone cannot fully meet retirement income needs. I believe the most critical task is to transition the basic pension benefit structure to guarantee minimum income."]



The pension reform, which seemed far off, has now come into sight after 18 years.



Experts emphasize that structural reforms to the National Pension should follow in a direction that alleviates the anxieties of the younger generation.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



