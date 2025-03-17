MBK chief to use personal assets

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is MBK Chairman Kim Byung-joo, the major shareholder of Homeplus, at a crossroads.



With assets of about 10 trillion won, he competes with Samsung's Lee Jae-yong for the top two spots in wealth.



He has stated that he will use his personal assets to resolve the current crisis.



How significant will this amount be?



Kim Jun-beom reports.



[Report]



Homeplus has three major debts to repay.



The first is over 1.3 trillion won borrowed from various financial institutions, including Meritz Securities.



This is the largest amount, but it is relatively safe as it is secured by its stores as collateral.



The second is about 590 billion won from various corporate bonds and notes issued for short-term operating expenses.



The involvement of over 600 individual investors in this debt is the spark of conflict.



Lastly, there are unsettled payments to suppliers and vendors.



This amounts to about 350 billion won each month, with a significant portion owed to small businesses.



The sudden application for rehabilitation procedures without efforts to repay these debts has intensified the blame on major shareholder MBK.



[Kim Hak-seo/Homeplus Investment Victims Countermeasure Committee/Mar. 14: "If the company is in trouble, how can the shareholders not step in? (Usually) they would say they would contribute personal assets to normalize management somehow...."]



The estimated asset value of MBK founder Chairman Kim Byung-joo is around 10 trillion won, competing with Samsung's Lee Jae-yong for the top two spots in wealth.



Chairman Kim has stated that he will first settle the payments owed to small businesses with his personal assets.



Once Homeplus identifies the priority recipients and amounts for settlement, Chairman Kim plans to support Homeplus with that amount in cash.



Based on precedents of other companies that have undergone rehabilitation procedures, the major shareholder's contribution of personal assets could serve as a breakthrough in negotiations with creditors.



However, MBK's stated priority compensation policy is limited to suppliers and vendors.



The controversy surrounding individual investors who purchased various bonds related to Homeplus still has the potential to escalate.



This is KBS News, Kim Jun-beom.



