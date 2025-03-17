Buying personalized interior design

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



When moving into a new apartment, one faces the dilemma that comes with interior design.



From built-in wardrobes to lighting and finishing materials, all the choices doesn't make it easy.



The construction industry is introducing customized interior design services to solve these concerns.



Reporter Lee Ji-eun has a preview.



[Report]



This is a model apartment in Seoul that recorded a subscription competition rate of 480 to 1 at the end of last year.



Each house is filled with different flooring and finishing materials.



All a part of the same apartment, but each of the kitchens and bathrooms all look different.



Each customer who purchased a unit has created their own "unique home."



[Jo Hyung-jin/DL E&C Employee: "Customers are increasingly valuing their personal preferences, and we play the important role of incorporating those preferences into their homes...."]



By analyzing over 1.7 million pieces of big data, they have expanded the interior design options preferred by consumers, and allowed them to preview the post-construction appearance through 3D virtual simulations.



About 6 out of 10 chose the interior design products that reflect their personal preferences.



[Yeom Ji-hyun/Contractor: "I can visually confirm 'Ah, this is the atmosphere I will be moving into', is like trying on clothes to know if they fit."]



This is a virtual apartment complex introduced by a large construction company ahead of this year's sales.



It features a garden and gym located on the upper floors.



This apartment, which incorporates coastal views, attracted many applicants despite being about 30% higher than the average selling price.



A survey conducted last year found that 9 out of 10 respondents said that "brand influences apartment price increases."



[Baek Sae-rom/Real Estate R114 Senior Researcher: "Through strategies of modernization and gentrification, we are revitalizing brand images, which leads to securing business viability, so we can expect various attempts and efforts from construction companies to gain brand superiority in the future."]



However, there are also concerns about excessive construction cost increases and polarization in the sales market.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



