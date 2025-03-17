News 9

“Youth Safe Housing” up for auction

[Anchor]

Have you heard of 'Youth Safe Housing'?

With affordable rent, interest-free loans for deposits, and managed by the Seoul city government, it was a reliable option for young people.

However, among the residents of this safe housing, the term "worry housing" has emerged.

What is going on? Reporter Kim Sung-soo has the details.

[Report]

The Youth Safe Housing began accepting residents in 2023.

Recently, news broke to over 200 residents that the entire building has been put up for auction.

The problem arose because the developer company failed to pay the construction costs.

[Youth Safe Housing Rental Business Official/Voice Altered: "The auction situation is currently affecting the residents...."]

With a mortgage established, residents are unable to receive their deposits back until the auction process is completed.

The total amount of deposits is estimated at 23.8 billion won.

For some households, it exceeds 170 million won.

There was also no insurance for the return of rental deposits.

[Youth Safe Housing Resident/Voice Altered: "I came in thinking there wouldn't be any rental fraud like in other places, so it's quite shocking."]

The rental business operator only announced on their website that the insurance application was rejected and asked residents to wait.

In another Youth Safe Housing, the operator has not responded for months to residents' requests to obtain deposit insurance.

[Insurance Company Official/Voice Altered: "If there is a mortgage or a seizure situation on the registration, the application may be rejected."]

The total amount of deposits for the approximately 18,000 units of Youth Safe Housing in Seoul is estimated to be in the trillions of won.

[Youth Safe Housing Resident/Voice Altered: "It really is "worry housing", not "safe".... It was even listed on the Seoul city website. I had never thought about taking out a loan, but then maxed everything out (for this)...."]

As complaints from young residents surged, the Seoul city government has begun an investigation into the status of insurance applications.

This is KBS News, Kim Sung-soo.

