Fraud imprsonating prison employee

[Anchor]



Recently, there have been a series of financial scams impersonating prison guards, prompting police to launch an investigation.



The methods of approach and the way they induce deposits were quite unique.



Let's hear their voices directly.



Lee Do-yoon reports.



[Report]



This is a construction company in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.



Recently, a request came in claiming to be a prison employee, asking for the supply of construction materials.



[Company Representative · Impersonator Call/Voice Altered: "I'm looking into this for repairs needed in the inmates' rooms. Once I get approval from the prison, I'll go pick up the flooring."]



However, shortly after, another request came in.



A supplier of bulletproof vests claimed that they were being overcharged and asked the company to purchase on their behalf as a wholesaler.



[Company Representative · Impersonator Call/Voice Altered: "(For the bulletproof vests) I have a supplier, and the price per unit was 950,000 won, but suddenly it was raised to 1,100,000 won. Could you please place an order for me, sir?"]



During the transaction, they even received an official document in the name of the prison.



The company representative deposited 17 million won to the place introduced as the bulletproof vest supplier by the prison employee.



However, after that, both the person claiming to be a prison employee and the so-called bulletproof vest supplier were unable to be reached.



When they belatedly contacted the prison, they found out that the employee never existed in the first place.



This was not the only case of such damage.



A machinery sales company in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province also lost 12 million won using the same method.



[Victim/Voice Altered: "It's frustrating; times are tough these days. When I went to the prison, they said, 'We've been getting a lot of calls about this kind of thing recently.'"]



KBS has confirmed that there have been over 20 cases of impersonation of correctional institutions nationwide recently.



The police are pursuing suspects through account tracking.



The Ministry of Justice's Correctional Headquarters has warned, "We do not send official documents requesting supplies or money without prior consultation with the company."



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



