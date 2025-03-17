News 9

U.S. strikes Houthis in Yemen

입력 2025.03.17 (02:35)

[Anchor]

President Trump has carried out the largest military strike since taking office.

The target is the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Kim Gae-hyung from Dubai reports on the background of the airstrikes and the damage situation.

[Report]

Black smoke rises from the capital of Yemen, Sana'a, and powerful explosions occur.

The U.S. military has mobilized bombers and missiles to attack the strongholds of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

According to the Houthi rebels, more than 30 people have died and over 100 have been injured in this airstrike, with most of the victims being children and women.

[Al-Masirah TV/Houthi rebel-operated channel: "There have been casualties and injuries. Medical teams are providing emergency treatment on-site, and injured individuals trapped under debris are being rescued."]

President Trump, who watched the airstrike operation on screen, explained that he had "ordered the U.S. military to take strong military action targeting Houthi terrorists."

This airstrike occurred three days after the Houthis threatened to attack Israeli vessels again, demanding the entry of humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthis have attacked over 100 vessels from Israel and the U.S. passing through the Red Sea, justifying their actions as support for Palestinian Hamas.

[Dorothy Shea/Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN/Mar. 6: "The United States is taking concrete steps to eliminate the Houthis' capabilities, and has designated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization."]

President Trump also warned Iran, which has supported the Houthis, to cease threats against Americans and the U.S. President.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

