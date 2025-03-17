News 9

SK wins quickest regular season title

[Anchor]

The professional basketball team SK earned its regular season championship title at the fastest pace in history, living up to its nickname as the 'strongest fast-break team.'

They reached the top after just 46 games, writing a new chapter in professional basketball history.

This is reporter Ha Moo-rim's report.

[Report]

In a close contest during the third quarter, SK's Kim Sun-hyung grabbed an offensive rebound and broke through DB's tight defense to score a fantastic basket.

SK ramped up the speed of their attacks fiercely in the crucial fourth quarter.

With Warney and Oh Jae-hyun joining the fast break, they seized the momentum.

Kim Sun-hyung celebrated the victory with a three-pointer at the end, followed by a circus-like shot.

Ultimately, SK achieved a complete victory over DB, making history in professional basketball.

[Commentary: "SK Knights are the fastest to confirm their regular season championship title!"]

They secured the regular season championship in just 46 games, the fewest in history.

Head coach Jeon Hee-cheol experienced the joy of winning once again, following his first championship title three years ago as a rookie head coach with powerful fast-break basketball.

[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach: "I think we had such a good result today because we prepared well during the off-season and trusted our players, who also prepared well."]

In the first game of the women's professional basketball championship, Woori Bank, led by Kim Dan-bi, surged ahead of BNK by 16 points at one point in the first half.

However, BNK did not miss the opportunity as Kim Dan-bi's endurance significantly dropped in the second half of the game.

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, Kim Sonia's breakthrough led to a successful comeback, followed by Park Hye-jin's three-pointer that secured the advantage.

Ultimately, BNK achieved a thrilling comeback victory, bringing their championship win probability to 72.7%.

Kim Dan-bi showcased her fighting spirit with a game-high 20 points and 18 rebounds, but could not overcome the team-play wall of BNK.

This is KBS News Ha Moo-rim.

