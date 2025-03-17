SK wins quickest regular season title

동영상 고정 취소

The professional basketball team SK earned its regular season championship title at the fastest pace in history, living up to its nickname as the 'strongest fast-break team.'



They reached the top after just 46 games, writing a new chapter in professional basketball history.



This is reporter Ha Moo-rim's report.



[Report]



In a close contest during the third quarter, SK's Kim Sun-hyung grabbed an offensive rebound and broke through DB's tight defense to score a fantastic basket.



SK ramped up the speed of their attacks fiercely in the crucial fourth quarter.



With Warney and Oh Jae-hyun joining the fast break, they seized the momentum.



Kim Sun-hyung celebrated the victory with a three-pointer at the end, followed by a circus-like shot.



Ultimately, SK achieved a complete victory over DB, making history in professional basketball.



[Commentary: "SK Knights are the fastest to confirm their regular season championship title!"]



They secured the regular season championship in just 46 games, the fewest in history.



Head coach Jeon Hee-cheol experienced the joy of winning once again, following his first championship title three years ago as a rookie head coach with powerful fast-break basketball.



[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach: "I think we had such a good result today because we prepared well during the off-season and trusted our players, who also prepared well."]



In the first game of the women's professional basketball championship, Woori Bank, led by Kim Dan-bi, surged ahead of BNK by 16 points at one point in the first half.



However, BNK did not miss the opportunity as Kim Dan-bi's endurance significantly dropped in the second half of the game.



In the final moments of the fourth quarter, Kim Sonia's breakthrough led to a successful comeback, followed by Park Hye-jin's three-pointer that secured the advantage.



Ultimately, BNK achieved a thrilling comeback victory, bringing their championship win probability to 72.7%.



Kim Dan-bi showcased her fighting spirit with a game-high 20 points and 18 rebounds, but could not overcome the team-play wall of BNK.



This is KBS News Ha Moo-rim.



