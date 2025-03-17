Ohtani's exhibition game home run

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has set Tokyo ablaze by hitting a home run in the first exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Series.



If he can perform like this in an exhibition game, how well will he do in the official opening game in two days?



Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.



[Report]



[MLB Broadcast: "Alright, let's hold up our phones. Everyone is doing that, right? Shh, quiet! (We can't speak??)"]



Proving the saying that a true star delivers results when the fans want them to, Ohtani electrifies over 40,000 spectators at the Tokyo Dome with a home run in his return after two years.



American media reported that even a foul ball from Ohtani causes a stir, and some recalled a past national team exhibition game where a ball hit the ceiling of the Tokyo Dome.



After performing once again in front of Japanese fans since the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Ohtani's remarks were straightforward.



[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was an exhibition game, but it felt good to be back after a long time. I think it was a good at-bat (hitting a home run)."]



There is a battle for ticket reservations even for a short 15-minute public training session.



The line to enter the merchandise sales area stretches over 100 meters.



On top of that, Ohtani ignited fans' hearts with a home run during the exhibition game.



The first player in Major League history to surpass 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.



Unanimous MVP of the World Series championship.



The home run in the exhibition game is just a preview.



The opening game of Major League Baseball, marking the start of superstar Ohtani's season two, will be broadcast live by KBS on the 18th.



This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.



