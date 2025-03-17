News 9

Ohtani's exhibition game home run

입력 2025.03.17 (02:35) 수정 2025.03.17 (02:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has set Tokyo ablaze by hitting a home run in the first exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Series.

If he can perform like this in an exhibition game, how well will he do in the official opening game in two days?

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.

[Report]

[MLB Broadcast: "Alright, let's hold up our phones. Everyone is doing that, right? Shh, quiet! (We can't speak??)"]

Proving the saying that a true star delivers results when the fans want them to, Ohtani electrifies over 40,000 spectators at the Tokyo Dome with a home run in his return after two years.

American media reported that even a foul ball from Ohtani causes a stir, and some recalled a past national team exhibition game where a ball hit the ceiling of the Tokyo Dome.

After performing once again in front of Japanese fans since the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Ohtani's remarks were straightforward.

[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was an exhibition game, but it felt good to be back after a long time. I think it was a good at-bat (hitting a home run)."]

There is a battle for ticket reservations even for a short 15-minute public training session.

The line to enter the merchandise sales area stretches over 100 meters.

On top of that, Ohtani ignited fans' hearts with a home run during the exhibition game.

The first player in Major League history to surpass 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

Unanimous MVP of the World Series championship.

The home run in the exhibition game is just a preview.

The opening game of Major League Baseball, marking the start of superstar Ohtani's season two, will be broadcast live by KBS on the 18th.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ohtani's exhibition game home run
    • 입력 2025-03-17 02:35:47
    • 수정2025-03-17 02:36:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has set Tokyo ablaze by hitting a home run in the first exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Series.

If he can perform like this in an exhibition game, how well will he do in the official opening game in two days?

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.

[Report]

[MLB Broadcast: "Alright, let's hold up our phones. Everyone is doing that, right? Shh, quiet! (We can't speak??)"]

Proving the saying that a true star delivers results when the fans want them to, Ohtani electrifies over 40,000 spectators at the Tokyo Dome with a home run in his return after two years.

American media reported that even a foul ball from Ohtani causes a stir, and some recalled a past national team exhibition game where a ball hit the ceiling of the Tokyo Dome.

After performing once again in front of Japanese fans since the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Ohtani's remarks were straightforward.

[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was an exhibition game, but it felt good to be back after a long time. I think it was a good at-bat (hitting a home run)."]

There is a battle for ticket reservations even for a short 15-minute public training session.

The line to enter the merchandise sales area stretches over 100 meters.

On top of that, Ohtani ignited fans' hearts with a home run during the exhibition game.

The first player in Major League history to surpass 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

Unanimous MVP of the World Series championship.

The home run in the exhibition game is just a preview.

The opening game of Major League Baseball, marking the start of superstar Ohtani's season two, will be broadcast live by KBS on the 18th.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌재 최장기간 숙의, 이번 주 선고할까?

헌재 최장기간 숙의, 이번 주 선고할까?
긴장도 높아지는 탄핵 찬반 집회

긴장도 높아지는 탄핵 찬반 집회
3월인데 강원 산간 대설특보…오늘까지 최고 20cm

3월인데 강원 산간 대설특보…오늘까지 최고 20cm
‘구제역’ 무안으로 확산…<br>인근 지역 방역 ‘비상’

‘구제역’ 무안으로 확산…인근 지역 방역 ‘비상’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.