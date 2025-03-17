News 9

Pohang Steelers' hard-earned draw

입력 2025.03.17 (02:35)

[Anchor]

In the K League, the bottom team Pohang displayed remarkable concentration in the second half against Jeonbuk, resulting in a valuable draw.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

Amid the enthusiastic support of Jeonbuk's home fans, Jeonbuk dominated Pohang from the start.

In the 24th minute of the first half, Lee Young-jae's clever pass set up Jeonbuk's first goal by Jeon Jin-woo.

Five minutes later, Park Jae-yong scored an additional goal, further raising the cheers of the Jeonbuk supporters.

Facing a crisis, Pohang began to change the momentum with a long-range shot from Lee Tae-seok in the 5th minute of the second half.

With a powerful left-footed shot like his father Lee Eul-ryong, he shook the net of Jeonbuk.

Two minutes later, Jeonbuk's Han Guk-young was sent off for a reckless tackle, allowing Pohang to apply even more pressure on Jeonbuk, and in the 38th minute, Jo Sang-hyuk scored the equalizer.

Pohang recorded a 2-2 draw, adding a valuable point to their tally.

Jeonbuk, who had almost secured the victory, has greater regret when Kim Tae-hyun's long-range shot in the 31st minute of the second half was blocked by the goalkeeper.

[Lee Tae-seok: "I have been working hard since the winter, and I think that has helped my performance this year, allowing me to show good gameplay."]

Suwon FC took the lead with a goal from Luan, but conceded an equalizer to Ulsan's Eric, marking their fifth consecutive game without a win.

Gwangju and Gimcheon ended in a scoreless draw.

This is KBS News Han Seong-yoon.

