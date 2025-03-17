Ahn Se-young heads to finals

동영상 고정 취소

Ranked top in the world for women's badminton, An Se-young has advanced to the finals of the prestigious All England Open, taking a step closer to her first victory in two years.



Her opponent in the semifinals was Japan's Yamaguchi, who had frustratingly prevented her from reaching the finals in this tournament last year.



An Se-young's attack in this rematch was relentless.



After easily taking the first set, An Se-young used her signature ironclad endurance to exhaust Yamaguchi in the second set.



Showcasing her superior skills, An Se-young defeated Yamaguchi and is now heading to the finals, where she will challenge world ranking number two, China's Wang Ziyi, for the All England Open title after two years.



