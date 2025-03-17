[News Today] LONGEST IMPEACHMENT DELIBERATION

News Today





The Constitutional Court's deliberations on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment are extending longer than in any previous case. Legal experts now cautiously foresee a verdict possibly arriving by late this week, marking an unprecedented duration of scrutiny.



The Constitutional Court concluded hearings in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial on February 25.



Moon Hyung-bae / Acting Constitutional Court chief justice (Feb. 25)

Hearings are now concluded. The sentencing date will be notified later after consultation. That is all.



The justices are continuing deliberations for nearly 20 days but has yet to set a sentencing date.



Yoon's case has become the longest presidential impeachment trial both in terms of the time taken since the impeachment motion as well as the conclusion of hearings.



Among legal circles many believe that as there is a number of sticking points amid signs of national division, the court could be taking longer to come up with a united verdict.



Prof. Bang Seung-ju / Hanyang University law school

The court may be taking time to organize the disputed points, show consensus in justices' opinion.



The court is also expected to exert particular effort in penning the final document in order to defuse any dispute amid some casting doubt over the trial procedure.



In fact while the verdict documents for former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye were 61 and 89 pages each, the recent impeachment trial decision on Board of Audit and Inspection chair Choe Jae-hae, which was a fairly simple case, was 55 pages long, indicating that the court is paying considerable attention.



Initially, the Constitutional Court emphasized swiftness in Yoon's impeachment trial several times.



However as its review lingers on, all eyes are on whether a ruling would be announced this week.