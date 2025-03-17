[News Today] PARTIES VOW TO ACCEPT COURT RULING
[LEAD]
As tensions mount over the impeachment proceedings, the People Power Party has officially stated it will accept any decision from the Constitutional Court. In response, the Democratic Party challenges them to back up their words with actions.
[REPORT]
"The official stance is that we will accept the Constitutional Court's decision"
The People Power Party reaffirmed its position to accept the court's ruling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.
Amid ruling party calls to dismiss the impeachment, the PPP dismissed any possibility of not accepting the ruling.
At the same time, the PPP criticized Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung for having not officially expressed willingness to accept any decision the court delivers.
Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party
By not issuing a message of accepting the court's decision, DP chair is threatening the constitutional Court.
In front of the Constitutional Court, PPP members took part in a relay protest around the clock, demanding the dismissal of the impeachment motion and reinstatement of the president.
The DP said it is an unquestionable issue to accept the court's ruling.
It doubted the sincerity behind the PPP's official statement, calling it a move to disguise its hidden intention to disobey the court's decision.
Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
Their actions will show if they truly accept the ruling. They should start by appointing Justice-nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.
Continuing its march, the DP plans to continue its full-scale outdoor pro-impeachment campaign until the day of the ruling.
It also called on the court to quickly impeach Yoon, warning that delays would further harm the nation.
