News Today

[News Today] PARTIES VOW TO ACCEPT COURT RULING

입력 2025.03.17 (15:30) 수정 2025.03.17 (15:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
As tensions mount over the impeachment proceedings, the People Power Party has officially stated it will accept any decision from the Constitutional Court. In response, the Democratic Party challenges them to back up their words with actions.

[REPORT]
"The official stance is that we will accept the Constitutional Court's decision"

The People Power Party reaffirmed its position to accept the court's ruling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

Amid ruling party calls to dismiss the impeachment, the PPP dismissed any possibility of not accepting the ruling.

At the same time, the PPP criticized Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung for having not officially expressed willingness to accept any decision the court delivers.

Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party
By not issuing a message of accepting the court's decision, DP chair is threatening the constitutional Court.

In front of the Constitutional Court, PPP members took part in a relay protest around the clock, demanding the dismissal of the impeachment motion and reinstatement of the president.

The DP said it is an unquestionable issue to accept the court's ruling.

It doubted the sincerity behind the PPP's official statement, calling it a move to disguise its hidden intention to disobey the court's decision.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
Their actions will show if they truly accept the ruling. They should start by appointing Justice-nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.

Continuing its march, the DP plans to continue its full-scale outdoor pro-impeachment campaign until the day of the ruling.

It also called on the court to quickly impeach Yoon, warning that delays would further harm the nation.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PARTIES VOW TO ACCEPT COURT RULING
    • 입력 2025-03-17 15:30:39
    • 수정2025-03-17 15:32:15
    News Today

[LEAD]
As tensions mount over the impeachment proceedings, the People Power Party has officially stated it will accept any decision from the Constitutional Court. In response, the Democratic Party challenges them to back up their words with actions.

[REPORT]
"The official stance is that we will accept the Constitutional Court's decision"

The People Power Party reaffirmed its position to accept the court's ruling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.

Amid ruling party calls to dismiss the impeachment, the PPP dismissed any possibility of not accepting the ruling.

At the same time, the PPP criticized Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung for having not officially expressed willingness to accept any decision the court delivers.

Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party
By not issuing a message of accepting the court's decision, DP chair is threatening the constitutional Court.

In front of the Constitutional Court, PPP members took part in a relay protest around the clock, demanding the dismissal of the impeachment motion and reinstatement of the president.

The DP said it is an unquestionable issue to accept the court's ruling.

It doubted the sincerity behind the PPP's official statement, calling it a move to disguise its hidden intention to disobey the court's decision.

Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party
Their actions will show if they truly accept the ruling. They should start by appointing Justice-nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.

Continuing its march, the DP plans to continue its full-scale outdoor pro-impeachment campaign until the day of the ruling.

It also called on the court to quickly impeach Yoon, warning that delays would further harm the nation.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

육군 무인항공기, 헬기와 충돌…인명 피해 없어

육군 무인항공기, 헬기와 충돌…인명 피해 없어
국회 외통위, 24일 전체회의… ‘민감국가 지정’ 현안질의 진행

국회 외통위, 24일 전체회의… ‘민감국가 지정’ 현안질의 진행
경찰 “김성훈 경호차장 네 번째 구속영장 오늘 신청”

경찰 “김성훈 경호차장 네 번째 구속영장 오늘 신청”
경찰 “‘이철규 아들’ 마약 제공자 검거”…사법부 협박 수사도 진행

경찰 “‘이철규 아들’ 마약 제공자 검거”…사법부 협박 수사도 진행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.