[News Today] “TRADE TALKS WITH U.S. UNPRODUCTIVE”

"TRADE TALKS WITH U.S. UNPRODUCTIVE"

Negotiations over upcoming reciprocal tariffs scheduled by the U.S. for April 2nd appear to be facing challenges. Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo, sought exemptions last week in the U.S., to no avail. He now forecasts the tariffs will roll out on April 2nd as scheduled.



Trade minister Cheong In-kyo returned from the U.S. on Sunday evening after holding trade talks with the U.S. trade representative.



He said Washington will likely announce reciprocal tariffs on April 2 as planned.



Cheong says he has confirmed that there is no change in Washington's stance of reducing trade deficit by introducing reciprocal tariffs.



He added that because U.S. President Donald Trump is personally overseeing the tariffs, his policies are highly likely to be enforced as planned at this point.



Cheong In-kyo / Trade minister (March 15, meeting with Washington correspondents)

I got a deeper understanding of the U.S. government's protective trade policies.

The reciprocal tariffs are set to be imposed as planned on April 2.



The trade minister said no specific items such as automobile tariffs or beef imports were discussed with the U.S. government.



However, Washington did mention Seoul's non-tariff barriers such as sanitation and quarantine policies as well as technological regulations.



It means the U.S. wants Korea to take action on the obstacles in entering the Korean market.



Cheong added the talks did not address the inclusion of South Korea on the sensitive and other designated countries list.