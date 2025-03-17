[News Today] CHOI RESPONSES TO U.S. DESIGNATION
Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for proactive efforts to prevent any adverse impact on the two countries’ cooperation in the science and technology, and energy sectors, following Washington’s recent designation of South Korea as a sensitive country.
During an economic affairs meeting held at the government complex in Seoul, Choi instructed relevant government agencies to actively engage with the U.S. to explain South Korea’s position.
He also asked Trade, industry and energy minister Ahn Duk-geun to actively discuss the issue in his meeting with the U.S. energy secretary when he visits Washington this week.
