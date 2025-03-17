News Today

[News Today] CONSUMERS HUNT FOR LOWER PRICES

입력 2025.03.17 (15:31) 수정 2025.03.17 (15:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Rising prices for both fresh produce and processed foods are putting a strain on consumers. Faced with high costs, many are now bypassing the big box stores in search of cheaper alternatives.

[REPORT]
A warehouse style discount store in Seoul. As soon as it opens, customers with shopping carts file in.

They stop in front of bulk goods offered in large quantities such as chunks of meat for ten servings and cartons of 60 eggs.

Park Yeo-jin / Hanam resident
I buy in bulk and share with friends. It's very economical.

More effort goes into buying bulk goods such as dividing and sorting them later but they are more than ten percent cheaper than other retail stores.

Park Heung-gyu / Branch manager, Traders
We design and transport bulk goods which keeps logistical and interior costs at minimum. This way we offer lower sale prices.

Sales at such discount warehouse stores operated by emart and LOTTE Mart rose more than 5% on-year in 2024 while nine emart and two LOTTE Mart locations shut down since 2020 due to lackluster sales.

Also at discount warehouses, private brand or PB products whose prices are lower than regular brands are the top sellers.

The best selling manufactured product at this outlet is a 30 pack bundle of toilet paper.

Shin Guk-jin/ Seoul resident
I'm going to use them anyway so it's better to buy a lot at one time. It's more
economical and I noticed it's of good quality.

High inflation and economic slowdown are even changing consumer patterns and structure of the distribution industry.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CONSUMERS HUNT FOR LOWER PRICES
    • 입력 2025-03-17 15:31:15
    • 수정2025-03-17 15:32:45
    News Today

[LEAD]
Rising prices for both fresh produce and processed foods are putting a strain on consumers. Faced with high costs, many are now bypassing the big box stores in search of cheaper alternatives.

[REPORT]
A warehouse style discount store in Seoul. As soon as it opens, customers with shopping carts file in.

They stop in front of bulk goods offered in large quantities such as chunks of meat for ten servings and cartons of 60 eggs.

Park Yeo-jin / Hanam resident
I buy in bulk and share with friends. It's very economical.

More effort goes into buying bulk goods such as dividing and sorting them later but they are more than ten percent cheaper than other retail stores.

Park Heung-gyu / Branch manager, Traders
We design and transport bulk goods which keeps logistical and interior costs at minimum. This way we offer lower sale prices.

Sales at such discount warehouse stores operated by emart and LOTTE Mart rose more than 5% on-year in 2024 while nine emart and two LOTTE Mart locations shut down since 2020 due to lackluster sales.

Also at discount warehouses, private brand or PB products whose prices are lower than regular brands are the top sellers.

The best selling manufactured product at this outlet is a 30 pack bundle of toilet paper.

Shin Guk-jin/ Seoul resident
I'm going to use them anyway so it's better to buy a lot at one time. It's more
economical and I noticed it's of good quality.

High inflation and economic slowdown are even changing consumer patterns and structure of the distribution industry.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

육군 무인항공기, 헬기와 충돌…인명 피해 없어

육군 무인항공기, 헬기와 충돌…인명 피해 없어
국회 외통위, 24일 전체회의… ‘민감국가 지정’ 현안질의 진행

국회 외통위, 24일 전체회의… ‘민감국가 지정’ 현안질의 진행
경찰 “김성훈 경호차장 네 번째 구속영장 오늘 신청”

경찰 “김성훈 경호차장 네 번째 구속영장 오늘 신청”
경찰 “‘이철규 아들’ 마약 제공자 검거”…사법부 협박 수사도 진행

경찰 “‘이철규 아들’ 마약 제공자 검거”…사법부 협박 수사도 진행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.