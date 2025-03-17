[News Today] CONSUMERS HUNT FOR LOWER PRICES

[LEAD]

Rising prices for both fresh produce and processed foods are putting a strain on consumers. Faced with high costs, many are now bypassing the big box stores in search of cheaper alternatives.



[REPORT]

A warehouse style discount store in Seoul. As soon as it opens, customers with shopping carts file in.



They stop in front of bulk goods offered in large quantities such as chunks of meat for ten servings and cartons of 60 eggs.



Park Yeo-jin / Hanam resident

I buy in bulk and share with friends. It's very economical.



More effort goes into buying bulk goods such as dividing and sorting them later but they are more than ten percent cheaper than other retail stores.



Park Heung-gyu / Branch manager, Traders

We design and transport bulk goods which keeps logistical and interior costs at minimum. This way we offer lower sale prices.



Sales at such discount warehouse stores operated by emart and LOTTE Mart rose more than 5% on-year in 2024 while nine emart and two LOTTE Mart locations shut down since 2020 due to lackluster sales.



Also at discount warehouses, private brand or PB products whose prices are lower than regular brands are the top sellers.



The best selling manufactured product at this outlet is a 30 pack bundle of toilet paper.



Shin Guk-jin/ Seoul resident

I'm going to use them anyway so it's better to buy a lot at one time. It's more

economical and I noticed it's of good quality.



High inflation and economic slowdown are even changing consumer patterns and structure of the distribution industry.