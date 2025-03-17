[News Today] SOJU EXPORTS TOP USD 200 MN

[LEAD]

Korean culture is making waves globally, extending beyond films and dramas to include food and drinks. A standout in this cultural export is soju. Last year, for the first time, soju exports soared past the $200 million mark. What's the secret to this remarkable achievement? We take a look.



[REPORT]

The green grape flavor is nice. Let's also buy strawberry.



A supermarket in Vietnam. Customers are picking out the Korean distilled liquor soju.



With so many options, they can't decide which one to get so they end up grabbing a bit of everything.



Here at a festival in the UK, a long line has formed for those wanting to get a taste of soju.



Dania Briley / UK national

"So it's light but refreshing. It makes you happy because there's also alcohol in it."



Soju exports surpassed 200 million dollars for the first time last year.



After reaching 100 million dollars in 2003, the figure has doubled in 21 years.



This is thanks to exports expanding beyond mainly Japan to the global market.



Of the 95 nations soju is exported to, the U.S. is the top selling market.



One out of every four exported soju bottles is sold there.



The U.S. is followed by China and Japan.



Mild and sweet fruit soju has driven its popularity.



Vietnamese national

Many liquors are bitter but soju has many fruity flavors. It's wonderful.



With flavors like yuzu and pomegranate, fruit soju is expanding into the global market.



Last year, their shipments accounted for nearly half of all soju exports.



Yoon Hong-cheol / Korea Customs Service

Public awareness of health has risen due to the pandemic, leading to a culture of enjoying low alcoholic drinks.



The Korea Customs Service reported that the globalization of soju is underway, with exports to North America and Europe reaching all-time highs.