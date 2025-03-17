[News Today] JENNIE’S FIRST SOLO CONCERT
[LEAD]
Blackpink member JENNIE held her first solo concert since debut. However, the reviews from audiences are divided. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Jennie recently released her first full-length solo album titled 'Ruby.'
Marking the release, She held a concert in Incheon last Saturday.
In front of about 10,000 fans, Jennie performed live, 15 songs from the new album.
But unlike other K-pop concerts that would usually be some two-hours long on average,
her concert lasted only around 70 minutes.
Considering the ticket prices ranged from 140,000 won or some 96 U.S. dollars to 220,000 won or over 150 U.S. dollars, some commented that the show did not meet expectations.
But many fans appeared to find the concert enjoyable and satisfying, describing it as an opportunity to focus on music itself, rather than visually spectacular performances.
During the concert, Jennie shed tears and expressed gratitude for her fans' unwavering support.
