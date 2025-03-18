News 9

Urgent removal from “sensitive” list

입력 2025.03.18 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In regards to the U.S. government's decision to add South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries, acting President Choi Sang-mok has instructed each ministry to actively explain our position.

With the goal of removing South Korea from the list before it officially takes effect on the 15th of next month, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy will be the first to visit the U.S. to engage in negotiations.

For the first news is reporter Lee Hyeon-jun.

[Report]

The U.S. Department of Energy added South Korea to the 'Sensitive Countries and Other Designated Countries List' in early January.

After two months of the government being unaware of this fact, it has begun to respond in earnest.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok directed, "Each ministry should actively explain our position to the U.S." and emphasized, "There should be no negative impact on scientific and technological cooperation and energy collaboration."

First, Minister Ahn Duk-geun of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is heading to the U.S. to put out the urgent fire.

Initially, the agenda for the visit to the U.S. was to hold discussions on energy issues, but the discussion on the designation as a "sensitive" country has now become the top priority.

The government's goal is to be removed from the "sensitive and other designated countries" list before it officially takes effect on the 15th of next month.

Minister Ahn is expected to meet with the U.S. Secretary of Energy to confirm the U.S. position and request the removal of South Korea from the list.

At the same time, the government is also working to alleviate concerns in the field of science and technology.

The Ministry of Science and ICT conveyed to its affiliated research institutes over the weekend that "there will be no disruption in scientific cooperation with the U.S."

However, it is reported that the government still does not have a clear understanding of the background of this situation and the intentions of the U.S.

KBS News, Lee Hyeon-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Urgent removal from “sensitive” list
    • 입력 2025-03-18 00:03:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

In regards to the U.S. government's decision to add South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries, acting President Choi Sang-mok has instructed each ministry to actively explain our position.

With the goal of removing South Korea from the list before it officially takes effect on the 15th of next month, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy will be the first to visit the U.S. to engage in negotiations.

For the first news is reporter Lee Hyeon-jun.

[Report]

The U.S. Department of Energy added South Korea to the 'Sensitive Countries and Other Designated Countries List' in early January.

After two months of the government being unaware of this fact, it has begun to respond in earnest.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok directed, "Each ministry should actively explain our position to the U.S." and emphasized, "There should be no negative impact on scientific and technological cooperation and energy collaboration."

First, Minister Ahn Duk-geun of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is heading to the U.S. to put out the urgent fire.

Initially, the agenda for the visit to the U.S. was to hold discussions on energy issues, but the discussion on the designation as a "sensitive" country has now become the top priority.

The government's goal is to be removed from the "sensitive and other designated countries" list before it officially takes effect on the 15th of next month.

Minister Ahn is expected to meet with the U.S. Secretary of Energy to confirm the U.S. position and request the removal of South Korea from the list.

At the same time, the government is also working to alleviate concerns in the field of science and technology.

The Ministry of Science and ICT conveyed to its affiliated research institutes over the weekend that "there will be no disruption in scientific cooperation with the U.S."

However, it is reported that the government still does not have a clear understanding of the background of this situation and the intentions of the U.S.

KBS News, Lee Hyeon-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 <br>연구소 보안 문제”

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 연구소 보안 문제”
오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…<br>강풍도 주의

오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…강풍도 주의
변론종결 20일 지났지만…<br>“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”

변론종결 20일 지났지만…“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”
강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도<br>…“대출 별도 관리”

강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도…“대출 별도 관리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.