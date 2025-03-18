Urgent removal from “sensitive” list

동영상 고정 취소

In regards to the U.S. government's decision to add South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries, acting President Choi Sang-mok has instructed each ministry to actively explain our position.



With the goal of removing South Korea from the list before it officially takes effect on the 15th of next month, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy will be the first to visit the U.S. to engage in negotiations.



For the first news is reporter Lee Hyeon-jun.



The U.S. Department of Energy added South Korea to the 'Sensitive Countries and Other Designated Countries List' in early January.



After two months of the government being unaware of this fact, it has begun to respond in earnest.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok directed, "Each ministry should actively explain our position to the U.S." and emphasized, "There should be no negative impact on scientific and technological cooperation and energy collaboration."



First, Minister Ahn Duk-geun of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is heading to the U.S. to put out the urgent fire.



Initially, the agenda for the visit to the U.S. was to hold discussions on energy issues, but the discussion on the designation as a "sensitive" country has now become the top priority.



The government's goal is to be removed from the "sensitive and other designated countries" list before it officially takes effect on the 15th of next month.



Minister Ahn is expected to meet with the U.S. Secretary of Energy to confirm the U.S. position and request the removal of South Korea from the list.



At the same time, the government is also working to alleviate concerns in the field of science and technology.



The Ministry of Science and ICT conveyed to its affiliated research institutes over the weekend that "there will be no disruption in scientific cooperation with the U.S."



However, it is reported that the government still does not have a clear understanding of the background of this situation and the intentions of the U.S.



KBS News, Lee Hyeon-jun.



