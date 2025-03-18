What are sensitive countries?

동영상 고정 취소

As you just saw, it is true that we are worried about whether we can respond properly since we still do not know why the U.S. is doing this.



The government is mobilizing all diplomatic channels to understand the reason behind the U.S.'s move.



For now, let’s take a look at which countries are currently designated as sensitive countries with reporter Yang Min-cheol.



[Report]



'List of Sensitive and Other Designated Countries'.



This list, managed by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence, appears to include about 25 countries.



Among them, North Korea, Libya, Syria, and three other countries are labeled as 'State Sponsors of Terrorism'.



According to 2022 data, China and Russia are classified as 'countries of concern' along with Iran and North Korea.



Most of the other countries are former Soviet states or generally hostile to the U.S.



India, Pakistan, and Israel share the commonality of having developed nuclear capabilities outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) framework.



The U.S. Department of Energy cites national security, nuclear non-proliferation, economic security threats, support for terrorism, and regional instability as reasons for designating sensitive countries, and it is presumed that Taiwan, a U.S. ally, is included due to past nuclear development attempts and potential military conflicts.



On the other hand, Japan, which is assessed to have nuclear potential, is not on the list.



South Korean has been placed in the lowest category of 'other designated countries', so what could be the reason for the U.S. including South Korea, which is an ally and partner, in this list?



So far, the government has reportedly not received a clear explanation from the U.S.



A government official explained, "This is a matter that was reviewed only by the Department of Energy's working-level staff during the U.S. transition of power and has not been shared within the U.S. government."



Various speculations have been raised, including public opinion on self-nuclear armament, political instability due to martial law, and technology-related conflicts between South Korea and the U.S. However, accurate understanding of the background is essential before consultations with the Department of Energy.



South Korea was previously included in the list of sensitive countries but was later removed, and there are observations that political upheavals such as the aftermath of independent nuclear armament in the 1970s and the December 12 military coup may have influenced this.



Amidst the uncertainty of even confirming the reasons for designation, concerns are growing about whether substantial consultations between the two countries can take place.



This is Yang Min-cheol from KBS News.



