News 9

DP blames Yoon, PPP blames Lee

입력 2025.03.18 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties each claimed that the responsibility for this issue lies with the other side.

The ruling party stated that the cause was the pro-China, anti-U.S. stance of Representative Lee Jae-myung, while the opposition party referred to it as a diplomatic disaster of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party blamed the Democratic Party for the U.S.'s designation of South Korea as a "sensitive" country.

They argued that the foreign policy of Representative Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party triggered the "sensitive" country designation.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The biggest cause of this situation is that Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party took control of state affairs with their pro-China and anti-U.S. stance."]

They also pointed out that the repeated impeachment attempts by the Democratic Party have created a vacuum in governance.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "How can they negotiate seriously with government officials in South Korea who might be impeached at any moment? Political chaos is leading to a diplomatic and security crisis."]

On the other hand, the Democratic Party criticized it as a complete diplomatic disaster of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

They hold President Yoon and the ruling party responsible for mentioning nuclear armament.

[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party: "The irresponsible incitement by Yoon Suk Yeol and the People Power Party is clear evidence that they are a serious obstacle to South Korea's security and economy."]

The DP dismissed the ruling party's claim that the opposition is to blame as absurd.

They argued that the Washington Declaration between the South Korean and U.S. leaders, which specifies obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), was a measure taken out of concern for our nuclear armament possibilities.

[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "(In the Washington Declaration) they included this in the text because they thought we might keep violating it, so as to emphasize that we will strictly adhere to the NPT and the South Korea-U.S. nuclear agreement."]

Both parties agree that bipartisan cooperation is necessary to withdraw the "sensitive" country designation.

When the Democratic Party proposed adopting a resolution at the National Assembly, the People Power Party stated that they have no reason to oppose it.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP blames Yoon, PPP blames Lee
    • 입력 2025-03-18 00:03:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties each claimed that the responsibility for this issue lies with the other side.

The ruling party stated that the cause was the pro-China, anti-U.S. stance of Representative Lee Jae-myung, while the opposition party referred to it as a diplomatic disaster of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party blamed the Democratic Party for the U.S.'s designation of South Korea as a "sensitive" country.

They argued that the foreign policy of Representative Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party triggered the "sensitive" country designation.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The biggest cause of this situation is that Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party took control of state affairs with their pro-China and anti-U.S. stance."]

They also pointed out that the repeated impeachment attempts by the Democratic Party have created a vacuum in governance.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "How can they negotiate seriously with government officials in South Korea who might be impeached at any moment? Political chaos is leading to a diplomatic and security crisis."]

On the other hand, the Democratic Party criticized it as a complete diplomatic disaster of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

They hold President Yoon and the ruling party responsible for mentioning nuclear armament.

[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party: "The irresponsible incitement by Yoon Suk Yeol and the People Power Party is clear evidence that they are a serious obstacle to South Korea's security and economy."]

The DP dismissed the ruling party's claim that the opposition is to blame as absurd.

They argued that the Washington Declaration between the South Korean and U.S. leaders, which specifies obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), was a measure taken out of concern for our nuclear armament possibilities.

[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "(In the Washington Declaration) they included this in the text because they thought we might keep violating it, so as to emphasize that we will strictly adhere to the NPT and the South Korea-U.S. nuclear agreement."]

Both parties agree that bipartisan cooperation is necessary to withdraw the "sensitive" country designation.

When the Democratic Party proposed adopting a resolution at the National Assembly, the People Power Party stated that they have no reason to oppose it.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 <br>연구소 보안 문제”

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 연구소 보안 문제”
오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…<br>강풍도 주의

오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…강풍도 주의
변론종결 20일 지났지만…<br>“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”

변론종결 20일 지났지만…“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”
강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도<br>…“대출 별도 관리”

강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도…“대출 별도 관리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.