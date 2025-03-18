DP blames Yoon, PPP blames Lee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties each claimed that the responsibility for this issue lies with the other side.



The ruling party stated that the cause was the pro-China, anti-U.S. stance of Representative Lee Jae-myung, while the opposition party referred to it as a diplomatic disaster of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party blamed the Democratic Party for the U.S.'s designation of South Korea as a "sensitive" country.



They argued that the foreign policy of Representative Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party triggered the "sensitive" country designation.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The biggest cause of this situation is that Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party took control of state affairs with their pro-China and anti-U.S. stance."]



They also pointed out that the repeated impeachment attempts by the Democratic Party have created a vacuum in governance.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "How can they negotiate seriously with government officials in South Korea who might be impeached at any moment? Political chaos is leading to a diplomatic and security crisis."]



On the other hand, the Democratic Party criticized it as a complete diplomatic disaster of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.



They hold President Yoon and the ruling party responsible for mentioning nuclear armament.



[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party: "The irresponsible incitement by Yoon Suk Yeol and the People Power Party is clear evidence that they are a serious obstacle to South Korea's security and economy."]



The DP dismissed the ruling party's claim that the opposition is to blame as absurd.



They argued that the Washington Declaration between the South Korean and U.S. leaders, which specifies obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), was a measure taken out of concern for our nuclear armament possibilities.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "(In the Washington Declaration) they included this in the text because they thought we might keep violating it, so as to emphasize that we will strictly adhere to the NPT and the South Korea-U.S. nuclear agreement."]



Both parties agree that bipartisan cooperation is necessary to withdraw the "sensitive" country designation.



When the Democratic Party proposed adopting a resolution at the National Assembly, the People Power Party stated that they have no reason to oppose it.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



