Heavy snow advisory nationwide

[Anchor]



Tomorrow (Mar. 18), snow will fall nationwide.



A heavy snow advisory has been issued for most regions, and up to 15 cm of snow is expected in the metropolitan area.



Typhoon-level winds will also sweep through.



This is meteorological specialist Kim Min-kyung.



[Report]



As the cold snap arrives, the streets look like winter even during the day.



People are bundled up in thick winter clothes and have their hats tightly secured.



Snow clouds reminiscent of winter are also moving in.



Tonight (Mar. 17), snow will begin to fall starting from the metropolitan area, expanding to most regions of the country by dawn tomorrow.



Heavy snowfall of more than 5 cm per hour is expected.



From the afternoon, snowfall in the eastern coastal areas will intensify, with some places experiencing heavy snow exceeding 10 cm per hour.



The expected snowfall by tomorrow includes up to 40 cm on the eastern coast of Gangwon, more than 15 cm in the central inland areas including the metropolitan area and North Jeolla Province, and about 10 cm in the inland areas of Yeongnam.



With an unusual heavy snowfall forecast for March, a heavy snow advisory has been issued for most regions nationwide.



If a heavy snow advisory is issued for Seoul, it will be the latest heavy snow advisory since records began in 1999.



The strong winds accompanying the snow are also a threat.



A strong wind advisory has been issued, especially for coastal areas, with typhoon-level winds of over 20 meters per second expected in various parts of the country tomorrow.



[Kang Hye-mi/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the cold air from the Arctic passes over our country, it will develop a low pressure system at the surface, and strong and heavy snow accompanied by gusts and thunder will be expected in most areas from the night of the 17th to the 18th."]



Even after the snow and strong winds subside tomorrow, the cold snap is expected to continue until the day after tomorrow (Mar. 19), so caution is advised for icy road accidents.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



