Heavy snow in Gangwon Province

[Anchor]



Heavy snowfall has hit the mountainous areas and the east coast of Gangwon Province once again.



Before the previous snow had completely melted, another round of heavy snow caused power outages and accidents on snow-coverd roads.



Reporter Noh Ji-young has the details.



[Report]



The fallen snow has transformed the Baekdudaegan area in Gangwon Province into a white wonderland.



Tree branches have drooped under the weight of the snow.



[Lee Sang-deok/Seongsan-myeon, Gangneung: "It always snows like this after the Lunar New Year. We get a lot of snow in spring. It snowed once before, about 20cm, and today it seems to have snowed about 20cm as well."]



In Hongcheon, 42.5 cm of snow was recorded at Guryongryeong, and major mountain passes like Daegwallyeong and Misiryeong also recorded over 30cm of snowfall.



In the mountainous areas, a large amount of snow fell again before the snow that had fallen earlier this month had melted, accumulating to the point of covering ankles.



Even on the relatively warmer east coast of Gangwon Provnice, heavy snowfall continued overnight.



[Kim Yo-hyun/Gangil High School Student: "There was so much snow that it was a bit uncomfortable to walk around. I had planned to rush because of the snow, but I couldn't, so I missed the bus..."]



In Goseong County, heavy snowfall caused power lines to break, affecting over 380 households for more than two hours, and some schools in the Samcheok area had temporary closures.



Additionally, four incidents of damage, including vehicle isolation on snowy roads and falls, were reported, and traffic was controlled for about 30 minutes on the Yeongdong Expressway near Daegwallyeong due to a large truck slipping on the snow.



[Park Se-hyun/Witness to Traffic Accident: "The truck was lying across the road, completely blocking it. I think I waited on the road for about 30 minutes."]



Moreover, more heavy snowfall is forecasted for the Gangwon area overnight, keeping residents and local governments on high alert.



This is KBS News Noh Ji-young.



