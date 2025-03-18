News 9

Heavy snow in Gangwon Province

입력 2025.03.18 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall has hit the mountainous areas and the east coast of Gangwon Province once again.

Before the previous snow had completely melted, another round of heavy snow caused power outages and accidents on snow-coverd roads.

Reporter Noh Ji-young has the details.

[Report]

The fallen snow has transformed the Baekdudaegan area in Gangwon Province into a white wonderland.

Tree branches have drooped under the weight of the snow.

[Lee Sang-deok/Seongsan-myeon, Gangneung: "It always snows like this after the Lunar New Year. We get a lot of snow in spring. It snowed once before, about 20cm, and today it seems to have snowed about 20cm as well."]

In Hongcheon, 42.5 cm of snow was recorded at Guryongryeong, and major mountain passes like Daegwallyeong and Misiryeong also recorded over 30cm of snowfall.

In the mountainous areas, a large amount of snow fell again before the snow that had fallen earlier this month had melted, accumulating to the point of covering ankles.

Even on the relatively warmer east coast of Gangwon Provnice, heavy snowfall continued overnight.

[Kim Yo-hyun/Gangil High School Student: "There was so much snow that it was a bit uncomfortable to walk around. I had planned to rush because of the snow, but I couldn't, so I missed the bus..."]

In Goseong County, heavy snowfall caused power lines to break, affecting over 380 households for more than two hours, and some schools in the Samcheok area had temporary closures.

Additionally, four incidents of damage, including vehicle isolation on snowy roads and falls, were reported, and traffic was controlled for about 30 minutes on the Yeongdong Expressway near Daegwallyeong due to a large truck slipping on the snow.

[Park Se-hyun/Witness to Traffic Accident: "The truck was lying across the road, completely blocking it. I think I waited on the road for about 30 minutes."]

Moreover, more heavy snowfall is forecasted for the Gangwon area overnight, keeping residents and local governments on high alert.

This is KBS News Noh Ji-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy snow in Gangwon Province
    • 입력 2025-03-18 00:11:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall has hit the mountainous areas and the east coast of Gangwon Province once again.

Before the previous snow had completely melted, another round of heavy snow caused power outages and accidents on snow-coverd roads.

Reporter Noh Ji-young has the details.

[Report]

The fallen snow has transformed the Baekdudaegan area in Gangwon Province into a white wonderland.

Tree branches have drooped under the weight of the snow.

[Lee Sang-deok/Seongsan-myeon, Gangneung: "It always snows like this after the Lunar New Year. We get a lot of snow in spring. It snowed once before, about 20cm, and today it seems to have snowed about 20cm as well."]

In Hongcheon, 42.5 cm of snow was recorded at Guryongryeong, and major mountain passes like Daegwallyeong and Misiryeong also recorded over 30cm of snowfall.

In the mountainous areas, a large amount of snow fell again before the snow that had fallen earlier this month had melted, accumulating to the point of covering ankles.

Even on the relatively warmer east coast of Gangwon Provnice, heavy snowfall continued overnight.

[Kim Yo-hyun/Gangil High School Student: "There was so much snow that it was a bit uncomfortable to walk around. I had planned to rush because of the snow, but I couldn't, so I missed the bus..."]

In Goseong County, heavy snowfall caused power lines to break, affecting over 380 households for more than two hours, and some schools in the Samcheok area had temporary closures.

Additionally, four incidents of damage, including vehicle isolation on snowy roads and falls, were reported, and traffic was controlled for about 30 minutes on the Yeongdong Expressway near Daegwallyeong due to a large truck slipping on the snow.

[Park Se-hyun/Witness to Traffic Accident: "The truck was lying across the road, completely blocking it. I think I waited on the road for about 30 minutes."]

Moreover, more heavy snowfall is forecasted for the Gangwon area overnight, keeping residents and local governments on high alert.

This is KBS News Noh Ji-young.
노지영
노지영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 <br>연구소 보안 문제”

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 연구소 보안 문제”
오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…<br>강풍도 주의

오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…강풍도 주의
변론종결 20일 지났지만…<br>“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”

변론종결 20일 지났지만…“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”
강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도<br>…“대출 별도 관리”

강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도…“대출 별도 관리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.