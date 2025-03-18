Cause of spring snow and winds

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With heavy snowfall and strong winds, this late cold snap is quite disruptive.



It's not just a phenomenon unique to our country.



As March passes its halfway point, reporter Kim Se-hyun investigates why this is happening.



[Report]



Today (Mar. 17), the morning temperature in Seoul was minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.



This is nearly a 12-degree drop compared to last Saturday.



The cold snap is expected to last until Thursday morning.



Tomorrow (Mar. 18), heavy snowfall and strong winds are also forecasted.



The arrival of cold weather and heavy snowfall in mid-March is due to Arctic air dropping below minus 40 degrees, causing atmospheric instability.



Scientists are attributing the southward movement of the Arctic cold air to a sudden temperature rise in the stratosphere above the Arctic.



Earlier this month, the temperature in the stratosphere 30km above the Arctic surged by about 25 degrees.



As a result, the pressure in the troposphere below the stratosphere increased.



This weakened the jet stream in the troposphere that traps the Arctic cold air, allowing the cold air to descend.



[Song In-seon/Professor of Atmospheric Science, Yonsei University: "(When the stratospheric temperature suddenly rises) the pressure difference between the mid-latitudes and polar regions decreases. This weakens the winds in the troposphere, increasing the likelihood of cold waves due to northwesterly winds." ]



Countries in the Northern Hemisphere, including South Korea, are experiencing similar effects.



In the United States, a winter weather advisory has been issued, particularly in the northwest, and the UK has recently faced severe cold as well.



[Song In-seon/Professor of Atmospheric Science, Yonsei University: "The temperature rise in the stratosphere in polar regions affects the troposphere. The usual duration for this descent can range from a few days to a week, or even up to two weeks."]



Scientists say that further research is needed to understand why the stratospheric temperature rises so suddenly.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!