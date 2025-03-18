Court's longest deliberation period

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been 20 days since the Constitutional Court concluded the hearings on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The Constitutional Court has not yet announced the date for the ruling and is continuing the longest deliberation in its history.



Various predictions are emerging regarding the timing of the ruling.



This is Lee Ho-joon reporting.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court concluded the hearings on the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol on the 25th of last month.



The Court immediately entered into deliberations among the justices. It has been 20 days, but a date for the ruling has yet to be set.



The period from the impeachment motion to the ruling has already set a record for the longest in history.



The multiple additional impeachment cases to the Constitutional Court, along with various issues raised during the hearings for President Yoon's case, are cited as reasons for the prolonged deliberation.



Currently, the prevalent view is that the ruling will be made later this week.



This is due to the fact that the Court has not yet announced a date for the ruling, and there is the hearing for Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae scheduled for tomorrow (Mar. 18).



There is also opinion that the Court is refining the details of the judgment, and after final coordinating of opinions among the justices, a conclusion may be reached by the end of this week.



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School/Former Researcher at the Constitutional Court: "I think they are currently in the final stages of refining the judgment to produce a perfect (impeachment) ruling that is acceptable by anyone."]



However, there are also opinions that it may take longer if the justices cannot narrow their differences.



[Hwang Do-soo/Professor at Konkuk University Law School/Former Researcher at the Constitutional Court: "They might either resume the hearings to gather more evidence, or if they proceed with the trial as it is, I think some justices might dismiss the case."]



There are claims that the ruling on Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's case should be made first, but considering that the grounds for impeachment overlap with those of President Yoon's case, it is analyzed that it may be difficult for the ruling on Prime Minister Han to be made first.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-joon.



