News 9

Demand to accept trial results

입력 2025.03.18 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties are engaged in a power struggle, each demanding that the other accept the results of the impeachment trial of President Yoon.

The People Power Party is demanding a promise of acceptance from the opposition, stating that they will hold them accountable for the reckless impeachment, while the Democratic Party countered that President Yoon's declaration of acceptance should come first and repeatedly urged the Constitutional Court to set a prompt date for the ruling.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party has officially expressed its intention to accept the Constitutional Court's decision.

They also demanded a public statement from the opposition.

They once again targeted the judicial risks faced by Representative Lee Jae-myung.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "They must stop intimidating the judiciary and promise to humbly accept the trial results against themselves in front of the entire nation."]

They emphasized that there has been no apology or reflection despite the dismissal of the impeachment eight times, and that measures are needed to prevent the abuse of impeachment, including civil and criminal responsibility.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Response Committee: "They are pouring all their energy into inciting the public to remove the president and pressuring the Constitutional Court without reflecting on their own rampage."]

A relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has continued for a week.

The opposition has been conducting a walking march for six days.

They have also held a national declaration with civic groups and launched an all-out effort outside the National Assembly.

They reiterated that the only decision the Constitutional Court can make is a unanimous dismissal and urged for a prompt ruling.

[Park Chan-dae/Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "The longer the Constitutional Court's ruling is delayed, the greater the harm will be, and it will lead to extreme confrontation and suffering."]

In response to the ruling party's demand for acceptance, they countered that President Yoon's declaration of acceptance should come first.

[Kim Min-seok/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "The real party that should promise acceptance is Yoon Suk Yeol. Isn't he the one who caused this chaos?"]

Both parties are demanding acceptance of the Constitutional Court's ruling to prevent social chaos.

However, the situation is escalating into an extreme confrontation as they doubt each other's sincerity.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Demand to accept trial results
    • 입력 2025-03-18 00:11:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling and opposition parties are engaged in a power struggle, each demanding that the other accept the results of the impeachment trial of President Yoon.

The People Power Party is demanding a promise of acceptance from the opposition, stating that they will hold them accountable for the reckless impeachment, while the Democratic Party countered that President Yoon's declaration of acceptance should come first and repeatedly urged the Constitutional Court to set a prompt date for the ruling.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party has officially expressed its intention to accept the Constitutional Court's decision.

They also demanded a public statement from the opposition.

They once again targeted the judicial risks faced by Representative Lee Jae-myung.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "They must stop intimidating the judiciary and promise to humbly accept the trial results against themselves in front of the entire nation."]

They emphasized that there has been no apology or reflection despite the dismissal of the impeachment eight times, and that measures are needed to prevent the abuse of impeachment, including civil and criminal responsibility.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Response Committee: "They are pouring all their energy into inciting the public to remove the president and pressuring the Constitutional Court without reflecting on their own rampage."]

A relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has continued for a week.

The opposition has been conducting a walking march for six days.

They have also held a national declaration with civic groups and launched an all-out effort outside the National Assembly.

They reiterated that the only decision the Constitutional Court can make is a unanimous dismissal and urged for a prompt ruling.

[Park Chan-dae/Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "The longer the Constitutional Court's ruling is delayed, the greater the harm will be, and it will lead to extreme confrontation and suffering."]

In response to the ruling party's demand for acceptance, they countered that President Yoon's declaration of acceptance should come first.

[Kim Min-seok/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "The real party that should promise acceptance is Yoon Suk Yeol. Isn't he the one who caused this chaos?"]

Both parties are demanding acceptance of the Constitutional Court's ruling to prevent social chaos.

However, the situation is escalating into an extreme confrontation as they doubt each other's sincerity.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 <br>연구소 보안 문제”

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 연구소 보안 문제”
오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…<br>강풍도 주의

오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…강풍도 주의
변론종결 20일 지났지만…<br>“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”

변론종결 20일 지났지만…“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”
강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도<br>…“대출 별도 관리”

강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도…“대출 별도 관리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.