Demand to accept trial results

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties are engaged in a power struggle, each demanding that the other accept the results of the impeachment trial of President Yoon.



The People Power Party is demanding a promise of acceptance from the opposition, stating that they will hold them accountable for the reckless impeachment, while the Democratic Party countered that President Yoon's declaration of acceptance should come first and repeatedly urged the Constitutional Court to set a prompt date for the ruling.



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party has officially expressed its intention to accept the Constitutional Court's decision.



They also demanded a public statement from the opposition.



They once again targeted the judicial risks faced by Representative Lee Jae-myung.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "They must stop intimidating the judiciary and promise to humbly accept the trial results against themselves in front of the entire nation."]



They emphasized that there has been no apology or reflection despite the dismissal of the impeachment eight times, and that measures are needed to prevent the abuse of impeachment, including civil and criminal responsibility.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party's Emergency Response Committee: "They are pouring all their energy into inciting the public to remove the president and pressuring the Constitutional Court without reflecting on their own rampage."]



A relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has continued for a week.



The opposition has been conducting a walking march for six days.



They have also held a national declaration with civic groups and launched an all-out effort outside the National Assembly.



They reiterated that the only decision the Constitutional Court can make is a unanimous dismissal and urged for a prompt ruling.



[Park Chan-dae/Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "The longer the Constitutional Court's ruling is delayed, the greater the harm will be, and it will lead to extreme confrontation and suffering."]



In response to the ruling party's demand for acceptance, they countered that President Yoon's declaration of acceptance should come first.



[Kim Min-seok/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "The real party that should promise acceptance is Yoon Suk Yeol. Isn't he the one who caused this chaos?"]



Both parties are demanding acceptance of the Constitutional Court's ruling to prevent social chaos.



However, the situation is escalating into an extreme confrontation as they doubt each other's sincerity.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



