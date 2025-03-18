News 9

Yoon waits “calmly and quietly”

[Anchor]

As the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling schedule is delayed longer than expected, President Yoon's silence is also lengthening.

This is interpreted as an intention to avoid provoking the Constitutional Court as much as possible, and officials from the presidential office are also showing restraint in their words and actions.

Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

On the 8th, President Yoon Suk Yeol returned to the presidential residence from the Seoul Detention Center.

After the short 400-character statement released through his legal team on the day of his release, President Yoon has remained silent for ten days.

Unlike during the time when he was suspended of his duties, when he expressed his position directly through social media and letters, he is now extremely reserved in his speech.

Other than meeting with the leadership of the People Power Party the day after his release, he has limited external visits and is staying only at the presidential residence.

A presidential office official stated that President Yoon "will not engage in external schedules until the ruling" and that "there is no change in the position of waiting calmly and quietly."

Another official conveyed the atmosphere, saying, "It is an important time, so the current stance of waiting for the Constitutional Court's decision will continue."

It seems to be an intention to avoid any words or actions that might provoke his supporters or the Constitutional Court.

It is reported that there are no separate preparations underway for an acceptance statement of the Court's ruling.

The presidential office stated that they "have no position" regarding an acceptance statement, and the presidential legal team, which mentioned last month that "acceptance is only natural," is also refraining from commenting on whether President Yoon will directly express his position.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer/Feb. 19: "It is unthinkable that he would not accept or be unable to accept. The president will naturally accept the Constitutional Court's decision."]

The presidential office, which had expressed hope for President Yoon's prompt return to duty on the day of his release, is now showing a cautious demeanor without any statements.

KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

현예슬
현예슬 기자

