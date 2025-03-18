News 9

Rise in Seoul's housing prices

[Anchor]

These days, the rise in housing prices in Seoul is quite alarming.

The government has decided to manage housing mortgage loans separately for the three districts of Gangnam, which are leading the upward trend, and the so-called "Ma-yong-seong" areas.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has also repeatedly hinted at the possibility of redesignating land transaction permission zones.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has the details.

[Report]

Last month, the Gangnam and Songpa districts in Seoul were released from the land transaction permission zone.

From the day of the release, inquiries about apartment sales surged.

[Kim Jun-young/Real Estate Agent, Songpa District/Feb.: "It used to be about five inquiries about buying, now we receive almost ten a day."]

This trend has spread to nearby areas as well.

[Choi Byeong-guk/Real Estate Agent, Gangdong District/Mar. 12: "(Before the permit zoning was lifted), we can say that actual buyers had already purchased. Now, it is mainly seen as gap investment."]

In fact, last month, Seoul apartment prices rose by 0.24%, marking the largest increase in three months.

In particular, the three districts of Gangnam saw an increase of around 1%, driving up the overall apartment prices in Seoul.

The so-called "Ma-yong-seong" areas also experienced a larger increase than the previous month, indicating that the rise in apartment prices that started in the Gangnam area is expanding to other regions.

The Financial Services Commission has decided to monitor the trends of housing mortgage loans in the three districts in Gangnam and the Ma-yong-seong areas separately.

This is a more detailed categorization than the previous distinction between the metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has also hinted at the possibility of redesignating the land transaction permission zones again after a week.

[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor: "This is an unusual sign. We are closely communicating with the government to see if special measures are necessary."]

Last month, suspicious gap investment transactions involving purchasing apartments with jeonse (key money) in the three districts of Gangnam were also found to have increased compared to the previous month.

KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

