News 9

Japan's elderly nursing challenges

입력 2025.03.18 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Japan's population is aging faster than ours, and it is just as difficult for them to secure nursing care workers.

While trying to bring in nursing care personnel from Southeast Asia, they have also begun developing robots that can perform simple caregiving tasks.

This is KBS's Tokyo correspondent, Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

This is a senior day care center in Japan.

It closed last year after 18 years of operation.

Two skilled staff members left, and they could not find new personnel.

[Tsukada Reiko/Representative of closed senior care center: "The service management becomes a mess. We had to close because of our circumstances, and I really feel ashamed."]

Over 600 nursing care facilities closed in Japan last year.

Even with increased allowances to improve working conditions, it has become difficult to find nursing care personnel, prompting Japan to look abroad.

They are holding briefing sessions in Southeast Asian countries and even running training programs.

So far, Japan has granted residency status to about 30,000 foreigners to enable them to work in nursing care, but this is merely half of their targeted goal.

Language and cultural differences can also limit the ability to care for the elderly.

In the private sector, they have also begun developing robots that can perform simple caregiving tasks.

This robot can locate patients, turn them over, and even help them put on socks.

[Sugano Shigeki/Professor at Waseda University: "It is not yet at a level where it can effectively assist patients in the field, but the ultimate goal of this project is to ultimately achieve that."]

In Japan, one in five people is over 75 years old.

The need for nursing care personnel is only expected to increase, also leaving the Japanese society in deep concern.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Japan's elderly nursing challenges
    • 입력 2025-03-18 00:17:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Japan's population is aging faster than ours, and it is just as difficult for them to secure nursing care workers.

While trying to bring in nursing care personnel from Southeast Asia, they have also begun developing robots that can perform simple caregiving tasks.

This is KBS's Tokyo correspondent, Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

This is a senior day care center in Japan.

It closed last year after 18 years of operation.

Two skilled staff members left, and they could not find new personnel.

[Tsukada Reiko/Representative of closed senior care center: "The service management becomes a mess. We had to close because of our circumstances, and I really feel ashamed."]

Over 600 nursing care facilities closed in Japan last year.

Even with increased allowances to improve working conditions, it has become difficult to find nursing care personnel, prompting Japan to look abroad.

They are holding briefing sessions in Southeast Asian countries and even running training programs.

So far, Japan has granted residency status to about 30,000 foreigners to enable them to work in nursing care, but this is merely half of their targeted goal.

Language and cultural differences can also limit the ability to care for the elderly.

In the private sector, they have also begun developing robots that can perform simple caregiving tasks.

This robot can locate patients, turn them over, and even help them put on socks.

[Sugano Shigeki/Professor at Waseda University: "It is not yet at a level where it can effectively assist patients in the field, but the ultimate goal of this project is to ultimately achieve that."]

In Japan, one in five people is over 75 years old.

The need for nursing care personnel is only expected to increase, also leaving the Japanese society in deep concern.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 <br>연구소 보안 문제”

정부 “‘민감국가’, 외교정책 아닌 에너지부 산하 연구소 보안 문제”
오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…<br>강풍도 주의

오늘까지 전국에 많은 눈…강풍도 주의
변론종결 20일 지났지만…<br>“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”

변론종결 20일 지났지만…“이번 주?” vs “더 늦을 수도”
강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도<br>…“대출 별도 관리”

강남 3구가 서울 집값 상승 주도…“대출 별도 관리”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.