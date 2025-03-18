Japan's elderly nursing challenges

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Japan's population is aging faster than ours, and it is just as difficult for them to secure nursing care workers.



While trying to bring in nursing care personnel from Southeast Asia, they have also begun developing robots that can perform simple caregiving tasks.



This is KBS's Tokyo correspondent, Hwang Jin-woo.



[Report]



This is a senior day care center in Japan.



It closed last year after 18 years of operation.



Two skilled staff members left, and they could not find new personnel.



[Tsukada Reiko/Representative of closed senior care center: "The service management becomes a mess. We had to close because of our circumstances, and I really feel ashamed."]



Over 600 nursing care facilities closed in Japan last year.



Even with increased allowances to improve working conditions, it has become difficult to find nursing care personnel, prompting Japan to look abroad.



They are holding briefing sessions in Southeast Asian countries and even running training programs.



So far, Japan has granted residency status to about 30,000 foreigners to enable them to work in nursing care, but this is merely half of their targeted goal.



Language and cultural differences can also limit the ability to care for the elderly.



In the private sector, they have also begun developing robots that can perform simple caregiving tasks.



This robot can locate patients, turn them over, and even help them put on socks.



[Sugano Shigeki/Professor at Waseda University: "It is not yet at a level where it can effectively assist patients in the field, but the ultimate goal of this project is to ultimately achieve that."]



In Japan, one in five people is over 75 years old.



The need for nursing care personnel is only expected to increase, also leaving the Japanese society in deep concern.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



