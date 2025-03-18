US-ROK casualty training

News 9

[Anchor]

Despite various incidents, the joint training between South Korea and the United States continues.

Today (Mar. 17), you will see a different training scenario.

This is a training exercise in preparation for a situation where there are large-scale casualties during a war.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the details.

[Report]

South Korean and U.S. soldiers work together to move stretchers from military vehicles.

The U.S. military is using a South Korean ambulance.

These are soldiers injured on the battlefield where both South Korean and U.S. forces fought together.

Military doctors classify patients based on the blood type and symptoms written on their helmets.

["Three, two, one, lift, go!"]

As they are moved to the medical tent in order of severity, emergency treatment, X-rays, and even surgeries for the severely injured are conducted on-site.

The training area is the size of five soccer fields.

A field hospital with 124 beds has been set up in a training area of over 38,000 square meters.

This large-scale casualty training exercise is the first since the outbreak of COVID-19.

A large-scale medical oxygen generator and CT equipment have been installed in the field, equipped with hospital-level facilities.

[Edgar Arroyo/Commander of the 65th Medical Brigade, U.S. 8th Army: "(Medical) technology is moving very rapidly, so we want to integrate that into everything the military does for the defense."]

While treatment is underway, the sudden sound of gunfire is heard.

This simulates a situation where the enemy threatens the field hospital.

Even in a counterattack scenario, the hospital continues to operate, including the transport of the injured.

[Cho Min-sun/Medical Officer, Army 5th Division Lightning Battalion: "Since it is a scenario-based training, I was very impressed by the creation of various environments that could occur in direct warfare."]

The South Korean and U.S. militaries also conducted joint training to eliminate enemies hiding in underground facilities, such as North Korean tunnels.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

