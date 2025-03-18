Army drone crashes parked helicopter

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the incident where a fighter jet mistakenly struck a civilian area, another baffling accident has occurred.



An army drone collided with a parked helicopter while attempting to land, resulting in both vehicles being completely destroyed.



Reporter Yun Jin has the story.



[Report]



Today (Mar. 17) around 1 PM, at an army airfield in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.



A drone returning to base after completing its mission was descending for landing.



After the wheels touch the runway, it reduces speed but veers off course, colliding with a parked Surion helicopter.



Due to the full fuel tank of the helicopter, a large fire broke out immediately after the collision, and both the drone and the helicopter were completely consumed by flames.



There were no casualties.



The aircraft involved was the Israeli-made reconnaissance drone 'Heron'.



Measuring 8.5 meters in length and 16.6 meters in wingspan, it can fly for nearly 50 hours and monitor a range of 20 to 30 km at an altitude of 10 km.



In November of last year, a Heron unit also crashed in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, due to GPS interference from North Korea, and another unit is currently out of commission with its faulty parts sent to Israel for repair.



In 2016, the military spent 40 billion won to import three Heron units and other operational equipment for the purpose of monitoring North Korea.



As a result of this accident, all operations have become difficult.



The burned Surion helicopter also costs over 18 billion won each.



Following the air force's accidental strike in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province on the 6th, residents are expressing their anxiety over the series of military aircraft accidents.



[Han Seung-soo/Mayor of Seokuri, Gwangjeok-myeon, Yangju City: "Accidents happen too frequently here, so we always live with that kind of anxiety."]



The military stated that this accident is unrelated to North Korea's GPS interference and is investigating the cause of the drone's deviation from its flight path, including operational errors or mechanical failures.



This is KBS News, Yun Jin.



