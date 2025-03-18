Concerns over Korea-U.S. FTA

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Concerns are rising that if the United States imposes reciprocal tariffs, the Korea-U.S. FTA could effectively be rendered powerless.



In this situation, there is a possibility that the U.S. may demand a revision of the FTA or even propose a completely new agreement.



Next, Park Kyung-jun reports.



[Report]



The United States recorded a trade deficit of $66 billion with South Korea last year.



This deficit ranks ninth in size.



Although South Korea was not directly mentioned this time, from the U.S. perspective, it can be seen as unfair, and strong pressure is expected.



Even though tariffs between the U.S. and South Korea are nearly zero due to the FTA, U.S. President Trump has raised concerns about tariffs in the same context.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Mar. 4: "South Korea's average tariff is four times higher. Think of that. Four times higher. And we give so much help militarily and so many other ways to South Korea, but that's what happens."]



Analysts expect that the U.S. could impose reciprocal tariffs to effectively nullify the benefits of the nearly duty-free Korea-U.S. FTA and use this as leverage to gain concessions on specific items through bilateral negotiations.



They may either revise the FTA or propose a completely new agreement.



During President Trump's first term, the Korea-U.S. FTA was also revised.



At that time, South Korea chose a strategy of conceding on exports of trucks to the U.S. while protecting steel and agriculture.



It is anticipated that a similar approach will be taken this time as well.



The U.S. is particularly focused on products with significant trade deficits, such as automobiles and petroleum products.



They are also showing interest in non-tariff barriers like value-added tax and platform regulations.



[Cho Sung-dae/Director of Trade Research, Korea International Trade Association: "By addressing specific issues and reaching an agreement, that issue can be accepted as a sort of exception or a separate clause, and a new agreement can be applied."]



The South Korean government, which previously requested tariff exemptions from the U.S. using the Korea-U.S. FTA as leverage, is now focused on minimizing the impact.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!