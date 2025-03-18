NK, 3rd-largest Bitcoin holder

동영상 고정 취소

Claims have emerged that North Korea is the third largest holder of Bitcoin in the world due to cryptocurrency hacking.



According to Binance News, the news outlet of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, North Korea's hacking group Lazarus is estimated to hold over 13,000 Bitcoins, worth more than 1.6 trillion won.



This amount is the third largest in the world, following the United States and the United Kingdom, and it is believed that North Korea significantly increased its Bitcoin holdings after hacking the cryptocurrency exchange 'Bybit' last month.



