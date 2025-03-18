Korea-U.S. FTA may be revised

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States has formalized its plan to pursue new trade agreements with each country after announcing reciprocal tariffs in two weeks.



It seems that there will be demands for discussions to reshape the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement.



This is reporter Kim Kyung-soo from Washington.



[Report]



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained in a TV interview that the reciprocal tariffs set to be announced on April 2nd by country will serve as a new "baseline."



The reciprocal tariffs will be imposed first, then negotiations will be held with trading partners to set new tariff rates based on that.



[Marco Rubio/U.S. Secretary of State: "We're gonna reset the baseline. And then we can enter into these bilateral agreements, potentially, with countries so that our trade is fair."]



He expressed that the criteria for negotiations are "fairness" and "reciprocity."



This means that the U.S. sees current trade practices to be unfairly disadvantageous, and intends to change tariffs in its favor.



In the interview, Secretary Rubio mentioned the European Union and Canada as examples, but clarified that it applies to the entire world.



South Korea, which has a free trade agreement with the U.S., is also expected to be no exception.



[Marco Rubio/U.S. Secretary of State: "The status quo of trade is good for them. It benefits them. They like the status quo. We don't like the status quo."]



Secretary Rubio pointed out key industries that the U.S. is focusing on for tariff and trade negotiations, and it is worth noting that automobiles and semiconductors were referred to, as they are major export products of Korea.



President Trump has repeatedly affirmed that reciprocal tariffs and item-specific tariffs will be imposed as scheduled starting from the 2nd of next month.



He also stated that, from then, more money will return to the U.S.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



