Med professors slam students

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Professors from Seoul National University’s medical school have launched a serious criticism against residents and medical students who are away from hospitals and schools.



They pointed out that trying to be treated as experts with just a medical license is arrogant.



The group of medical school professors also expressed a conflicting stance, stating that students should not be pressured.



This is Jeong Yeon-wook reporting.



[Report]



On March 14, medical students from Konkuk University posted a statement in their group chat criticizing students who returned to classes.



They stated that they cannot consider those who returned to classes as peers and cannot engage in academic activities together.



So far, the Ministry of Education has referred a total of six cases of obstruction of class resumption for investigation.



Four professors from Seoul National University’s medical school have unusually criticized their students using their real names.



They urged for class resumption, stating, "The current method of struggle and its goals are neither just nor capable of persuading society."



There were also blunt expressions such as, "It is extremely arrogant to seek to be treated as an expert with just a medical license," and "I am afraid my family will have to receive treatment from these individuals."



[Kang Hee-kyung/Professor at Seoul National University Medical School: "Students are in a situation where they can no longer come due to fear, and those who have already come back are leaving again. If those who hold the title of professor do not speak to the students, who will?"]



However, the group of medical school professors expressed a conflicting stance.



They argued that mentioning the expulsion of non-returning students is not the correct attitude for educators, and that normalization of education cannot be achieved through pressure and coercion.



The National Academy of Medicine of Korea, a senior medical experts organization, also stated, "It is surprising to see the government imposing various disadvantages and time-limited pressures," expressing a similar position.



Starting on March 21, deadlines for the return of medical students from various universities, beginning with Yonsei University and Korea University, will be approaching one after another.



The Ministry of Education has stated that it will handle matters according to school regulations, which means that large-scale failures and expulsions may become a reality starting next week.



This is KBS News Jeong Yeon-wook.



