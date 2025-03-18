“Do-or-die” as chips record decline

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this situation, the export of semiconductors, which is a key item, recorded a decline last month for the first time in 1 year and 4 months.



The overlap of an unstable export environment to the U.S. and the chase from Chinese companies, K-semiconductors are truly in a dire situation.



Lee Jae-yong, Chairman of Samsung Electronics, also emphasized to executives that they must respond to the crisis with a "do-or-die" mindset.



Lee Do-yoon reports.



[Report]



Similar to his first term, President Trump's tariff barriers focus on China and advanced technology.



[Trump/President of the United States/Nov. 2024: "China is way behind us, but they will catch us within five years."]



In 2018, during his first term, he imposed a 25% tariff on Chinese semiconductors.



Since then, China has begun to foster its semiconductor industry, with companies like ChangXin and Yangtze Memory, rapidly rising to capture 5% of the global market share.



The main items are general-purpose DRAM and NAND flash.



Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have overlapping key items.



As a result, semiconductor exports turned to a decline last month for the first time in 16 months.



A significant factor was the 15% decrease in semiconductor exports to China over the past two months.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Trade and Economic Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "This is due to the increase in production by Chinese companies. Additionally, the increase in semiconductor supply within China has also contributed to the decline in our exports due to falling international prices."]



Our companies are also facing pressure from the Trump administration to abolish semiconductor subsidies.



As Samsung Electronics continues to struggle with its high bandwidth memory (HBM), Chairman Lee Jae-yong mentions the issue of survival and crisis.



In a recent internal seminar, he ordered executives to reflect deeply and to act boldly with a mindset of "do-or-die".



Samsung's HBM has not yet passed the technology tests of NVIDIA, a leader in AI chips, and there is interest in whether Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, will announce the status of cooperation with Samsung soon.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



