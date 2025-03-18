News 9

Insurrection trials begin

[Anchor]

The trial of defendants accused of insurrection and emergency martial law has officially begun.

Former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun claimed in the first trial today (Mar. 17) that the emergency martial law was declared due to the "atrocities" of the large opposition party.

There was also a confrontation between the prosecution and the defense minister over the title of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

The first public trial for former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun and others, who have been arrested and indicted on charges of engaging in an important duty related to insurrection, has commenced.

The prosecution stated, "Former Minister Kim and others conspired with President Yoon to declare an unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law," adding that their aim was to incite a riot to disrupt the functions of the National Assembly and the Election Commission, seeking to subvert the constitution.

In response, former Minister Kim was given the opportunity to speak directly and asserted, "The emergency martial law was declared because of the 'atrocities' of the large opposition party."

He also questioned, "How can it be considered a riot when I was merely performing my duty in accordance with the president's declaration of emergency martial law, which is an inherent presidential authority?"

He denied ever calling for the arrest of politicians, including Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.

Additionally, when the prosecution referred to "President Yoon Suk Yeol," the defense demanded that the president, as the head of state, be addressed appropriately, to which the prosecution objected, claiming it infringed on their right to make statements.

The trials of the three defendants, including former Minister Kim, former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, and former Military Police Chief Kim Yong-gun of the 3rd Field Army Corps, were held together today.

Former Commander Noh and former Colonel Kim stated that they share the same position as former Minister Kim and do not acknowledge the charges.

The second trial, scheduled for March 27, will include witness examinations of Jeong Seong-woo, the first director of Counterintelligence Command.

The first trial for police leadership, including National Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, will take place on March 20.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

